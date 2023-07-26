How to quickly get Dream Shards in Pokemon Sleep

The Pokemon Company, Select Button, and Niantic did a remarkable collaboration and presented Pokemon Sleep to us. It is an innovative sleep-tracking application that delves into a fascinating adventure. This unique app cleverly and seamlessly utilizes the sensors on your smartphone and monitors your sleep patterns, rewarding you based on the quality of your sleep. Among its enticing features are Dream Shards, the in-game currency similar to Pokemon Go's Stardust.

These beneficial Dream Shards play a pivotal role in leveling up and evolving your beloved companions, adding an extra layer of goals and engagement to the entire Pokemon Sleep experience. For trainers seeking to gain Dream Shards swiftly and efficiently, there is a list of the fastest and most effective methods to achieve just that.

Pokemon Sleep Guide on getting Dream Shards faster

1) Catch more Pokemon

Make the best of creature spawns (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As you embark on your nocturnal adventures, numerous creatures will spawn in your virtual sleep environment. Don't hesitate to catch every encounter, for each successful capture rewards you with valuable Dream Shards. The more you catch, the greater your Dream Shard earnings will be.

2) Complete Sleep Researching

Make progress through Research (Image via The Pokemon Company)

An engaging and rewarding aspect of this app, Sleep Researching presents a variety of tasks to complete while you snooze. Achieving specific milestones, such as staying asleep for a designated period or reaching certain sleep stages, awards you with Dream Shards upon successful completion.

3) Accomplish Missions

Mission Rewards can speed up your progress (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Throughout the course of this sleep adventure, a multitude of missions await you. By undertaking these challenges, which encompass activities like catching new species, fulfilling Sleep Researching tasks, or attaining particular game levels, you'll be rewarded with plentiful Dream Shards.

4) Sell Gathered Ingredients

Selling items from inventory will boast Dream shard accumulation in Pokemon Sleep(Image via The Pokemon Company)

Throughout your journey, you'll stumble upon various ingredients that can be collected through diverse methods. Selling these gathered ingredients offers another avenue to secure additional Dream Shards.

5) Acquire Dream Clusters

Dream Cluster S, M, and L in Pokemon Sleep(Image via The Pokemon Company)

Within the in-game store, you'll find Dream Clusters. They are prized items that substantially boost your Dream Shard earnings after each sleeping session. Acquiring and utilizing these valuable items can significantly speed up your Dream Shard accumulation process.

6) Use Luck Incense

Incense best for Dream Shard in Pokemon Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To amplify your Dream Shard collecting from catching creatures, consider utilizing the useful Luck Incense item, which enhances your rewards during your nocturnal encounters.

7) Dream Shard Skills

Make sure you put Pokemon with Dream Shard skills in your party in Pokemon Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Each Helper has a specific Main Skill inherent to their species, along with multiple subskills. You can further enhance these skills by using Skill Seeds, which increase their effectiveness.

The Main Skills can be activated whenever you need them, but they have a cooldown period before you can use them again. On the other hand, the Sub Skills are more passive in nature, and they automatically apply to the creature as long as they are on your team.

One such Main Skill is Dream Shard Magnet S. It allows you to obtain additional Dream Shards. Moreover, there's a helpful Sub Skill called Dream Shard Bonus, which boosts the number of Dream Shards you earn from sleep research by 6%.

8) Consider the Premium Pass

Pokemon Sleep Premium Pass (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For dedicated trainers seeking consistent Dream Shard rewards, the 'Premium Pass' offers a lucrative opportunity, providing Dream Clusters every three months to aid your journey.

Incorporating Dream Shards into this unique experience in Pokemon Sleep adds an exhilarating and rewarding dimension. This encourages players to cultivate healthier sleep habits while igniting their passion for collecting these delightful pocket monsters.

Whether you're a seasoned trainer well-versed in the ways of the universe or just embarking on this captivating journey, mastering the art of collecting and strategically employing Dream Shards will undoubtedly elevate your gameplay and enrich your Pokemon Sleep adventure.