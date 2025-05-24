How to solo Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Trainers looking to solo Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can actually defeat this pseudo-Legendary from Sinnoh. These Raid battles will take place from Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. PDT to Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 4:59 p.m. PDT. The Raid Battles will return to the game on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. PDT and go on till Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 4:59 p.m. PDT.

There are three creatures — Sinistcha, Venusaur, and Victreebel, all using Grass Tera — who are best suited to solo Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raids. This article will act as a guide for those looking to solo Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Best counters and strategy to solo Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Sinistcha can solo Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC/Youtube@Osirus)

1) Grass Tera Sinistcha

Build:

Tera type : Grass

: Grass Ability: Heatproof/Hospitality

Heatproof/Hospitality Held Item: Covert Cloak

Covert Cloak Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack)

Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack) EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Def / 252 SpA

4 HP / 252 Def / 252 SpA Moveset: Matcha Gotcha, Nasty Plot, Reflect, and Strength Sap

Strategy

Make sure you have Arboliva as your partnering Pokemon so that it can help mitigate Earthquake damage.

Having an ally with the ability Intimidate to lower Garchomp's attack will be useful, as it only has physical moves.

Use Matcha Gotcha until you unlock Terastallization due to its high burn chance, which will cut Garchomp's attack.

Once you've burned Garchomp, use Strength Sap to further lower its Attack while keeping Sinistcha healthy.

Alternate between the two moves to heal and attack Garchomp.

Once Garchomp's shield breaks and the raid timer hits 70%, your stat boosts and ability get nullified. During this turn, use Reflect to further lower damage.

After this, use Nasty Plot for a couple of rounds.

Keep using Matcha Gotcha until Garchomp faints.

2) Grass Tera Venusaur

Build:

Tera type : Grass

: Grass Ability: Chlorophyll

Chlorophyll Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack)

Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack) EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 SpA / 4 SpDef

252 HP / 252 SpA / 4 SpDef Moveset: Acid Spray, Giga Drain, Reflect, and Sunny Day

Strategy:

Make sure you have Arboliva as your partnering Pokemon so that it can help mitigate Earthquake damage. This is especially necessary as Venusaur does not resist Earthquake until it Terastallizes.

Having an ally with the ability Intimidate to lower Garchomp's attack will be useful, as it only has physical moves.

Keep using Giga Drain until you unlock Terastalization to keep Venusaur healthy.

After this, set up Sunny Day to increase Venusaur's speed drastically using its ability, Chlorophyll.

Then keep using Giga Drain and Acid Spray alternatively, the latter dropping Garchomp's Special Defense immensely so that Venusaur can deal more damage with Giga Drain.

Once Garchomp's shield breaks and the raid timer hits 70%, your stat boosts and ability get nullified. During this turn, use Reflect to further lower Garchomp's damage output.

Keep using Giga Drain until Garchomp faints.

3) Grass Tera Victreebel

Build:

Tera type : Grass

: Grass Ability: Chlorophyll

Chlorophyll Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack)

Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack) EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 SpA / 4 SpDef

252 HP / 252 SpA / 4 SpDef Moveset: Acid Spray, Giga Drain, Strength Sap, and Sunny Day

Strategy:

Make sure you have Arboliva as your partnering Pokemon so that it can help mitigate Earthquake damage. This is especially necessary as Victreebel does not resist Earthquake until it Terastallizes.

Having an ally with the ability Intimidate to lower Garchomp's attack will be useful, as it only has physical moves.

Keep using Giga Drain and Strength Sap until you unlock Terastalization to keep Victreebel healthy.

After this, set up Sunny Day to increase Victreebel's speed using its ability, Chlorophyll.

Then keep using Giga Drain, Strength Sap, and Acid Spray as per the situation.

Once Garchomp's shield breaks and the raid timer hits 70%, your stat boosts and ability get nullified.

After this, use Strength Sap for a couple of rounds.

Keep using Giga Drain until Garchomp faints.

Thanks to their ability to tank Garchomp's hits (albeit after Terastallizing to pure Grass-types in case of Venusaur and Victreebel), while keeping themselves healthy and constantly debuffing the Mach Pokemon, these Pocket Monsters are the best choices to solo Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raids.

