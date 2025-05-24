How to solo Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Trainers looking to solo Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can actually defeat this pseudo-Legendary from Sinnoh. These Raid battles will take place from Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. PDT to Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 4:59 p.m. PDT. The Raid Battles will return to the game on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. PDT and go on till Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 4:59 p.m. PDT.
There are three creatures — Sinistcha, Venusaur, and Victreebel, all using Grass Tera — who are best suited to solo Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raids. This article will act as a guide for those looking to solo Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Best counters and strategy to solo Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
1) Grass Tera Sinistcha
Build:
- Tera type: Grass
- Ability: Heatproof/Hospitality
- Held Item: Covert Cloak
- Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack)
- EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Def / 252 SpA
- Moveset: Matcha Gotcha, Nasty Plot, Reflect, and Strength Sap
Strategy
- Make sure you have Arboliva as your partnering Pokemon so that it can help mitigate Earthquake damage.
- Having an ally with the ability Intimidate to lower Garchomp's attack will be useful, as it only has physical moves.
- Use Matcha Gotcha until you unlock Terastallization due to its high burn chance, which will cut Garchomp's attack.
- Once you've burned Garchomp, use Strength Sap to further lower its Attack while keeping Sinistcha healthy.
- Alternate between the two moves to heal and attack Garchomp.
- Once Garchomp's shield breaks and the raid timer hits 70%, your stat boosts and ability get nullified. During this turn, use Reflect to further lower damage.
- After this, use Nasty Plot for a couple of rounds.
- Keep using Matcha Gotcha until Garchomp faints.
2) Grass Tera Venusaur
Build:
- Tera type: Grass
- Ability: Chlorophyll
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack)
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 SpA / 4 SpDef
- Moveset: Acid Spray, Giga Drain, Reflect, and Sunny Day
Strategy:
- Make sure you have Arboliva as your partnering Pokemon so that it can help mitigate Earthquake damage. This is especially necessary as Venusaur does not resist Earthquake until it Terastallizes.
- Having an ally with the ability Intimidate to lower Garchomp's attack will be useful, as it only has physical moves.
- Keep using Giga Drain until you unlock Terastalization to keep Venusaur healthy.
- After this, set up Sunny Day to increase Venusaur's speed drastically using its ability, Chlorophyll.
- Then keep using Giga Drain and Acid Spray alternatively, the latter dropping Garchomp's Special Defense immensely so that Venusaur can deal more damage with Giga Drain.
- Once Garchomp's shield breaks and the raid timer hits 70%, your stat boosts and ability get nullified. During this turn, use Reflect to further lower Garchomp's damage output.
- Keep using Giga Drain until Garchomp faints.
3) Grass Tera Victreebel
Build:
- Tera type: Grass
- Ability: Chlorophyll
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack)
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 SpA / 4 SpDef
- Moveset: Acid Spray, Giga Drain, Strength Sap, and Sunny Day
Strategy:
- Make sure you have Arboliva as your partnering Pokemon so that it can help mitigate Earthquake damage. This is especially necessary as Victreebel does not resist Earthquake until it Terastallizes.
- Having an ally with the ability Intimidate to lower Garchomp's attack will be useful, as it only has physical moves.
- Keep using Giga Drain and Strength Sap until you unlock Terastalization to keep Victreebel healthy.
- After this, set up Sunny Day to increase Victreebel's speed using its ability, Chlorophyll.
- Then keep using Giga Drain, Strength Sap, and Acid Spray as per the situation.
- Once Garchomp's shield breaks and the raid timer hits 70%, your stat boosts and ability get nullified.
- After this, use Strength Sap for a couple of rounds.
- Keep using Giga Drain until Garchomp faints.
Thanks to their ability to tank Garchomp's hits (albeit after Terastallizing to pure Grass-types in case of Venusaur and Victreebel), while keeping themselves healthy and constantly debuffing the Mach Pokemon, these Pocket Monsters are the best choices to solo Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raids.
