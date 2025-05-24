  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

By Akash Sil
Modified May 24, 2025 02:50 GMT
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid guide (Image via TPC)
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid guide (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raids started on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. PDT and will conclude on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 4:59 p.m. PDT. This Raid will repeat from Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. PDT to Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 4:59 p.m. PDT. Players will be able to challenge this Ground-Tera Garchomp with the Mightiest Mark and catch it after beating it.

Ad

This article covers the weaknesses and best counters to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior

Attributes

  • Tera type: Ground
  • Ability: Rough Skin
  • IVs: 31 in each stat
  • Nature: Jolly (+ Speed, - Sp. Atk.)
  • Moves: Earthquake, Poison Jab, Liquidation, Fire Fang, Breaking Swipe, and Swords Dance
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Raid Behavior

  • 99% Time Remaining — Breaking Swipe
  • 95% and 90% Time Remaining — Shield Activation
  • 76% Time Remaining — Stats and Status Reset
  • 75% Time Remaining — Swords Dance
  • 55% Time Remaining — Swords Dance
  • 60% HP Remaining — Player Status and Stats Reset
  • 40% HP Remaining — Garchomp Stats and Status Reset

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips

Sinistcha is the best counter to Garchomp 7-Star Raids (Image via TPC)
Sinistcha is the best counter to Garchomp 7-Star Raids (Image via TPC)

Weaknesses

Ad

After Terastallizing, Garchomp will be a pure Ground-type and have the following weaknesses.

  • Grass
  • Water
  • Ice

Tips and Tricks

  • Roll for Arboliva as an ally: Thanks to its ability Seed Sower, which sets up Grassy Terrain after it gets hit by a damaging move, it can help mitigate Earthquake damage.
  • Avoid using Pokemon that rely on contact moves: As this Garchomp has its Hidden Ability Rough Skin, which deals damage to any Pokemon that comes into contact with it while attacking, avoid bringing those critters to the Raid.
  • Use a Pokemon that has Intimidate: This Garchomp is a Physical attacker, so bringing a Pokemon with the ability Intimidate, which lowers the opponent's Attack by one stage on switching in, would be useful.
Ad

Best counters to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid

Sinistcha

  • Tera type: Grass
  • Ability: Heatproof/Hospitality
  • Held Item: Covert Cloak
  • Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack)
  • EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Def / 252 SpA
  • Moveset: Matcha Gotcha, Nasty Plot, Reflect, and Strength Sap

Venusaur

  • Tera type: Grass
  • Ability: Chlorophyll
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack)
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 SpA / 4 SpDef
  • Moveset: Acid Spray, Giga Drain, Reflect, and Sunny Day
Ad

Victreebel

  • Tera type: Grass
  • Ability: Chlorophyll
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack)
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 SpA / 4 SpDef
  • Moveset: Acid Spray, Giga Drain, Strength Sap, and Sunny Day

Also read: How to get Pokemon NAIC drops: Wolfey Glick's Incineroar, Mandibuzz Timed Research, and more

All possible rewards from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raids

  • Ability Capsule
  • Ability Patch (guaranteed once)
  • Jolly Mint
  • Bottle Cap
  • Comet Shard
  • Exp. Candy L
  • Exp. Candy XL
  • Nugget
  • PP Up
  • Carbos
  • Rare Candy
  • Star Piece
  • Ground Tera Shard
  • TM149: Earthquake (once)
  • Spicy Herba Mystica
  • Salty Herba Mystica
  • Sour Herba Mystica
  • Bitter Herba Mystica
  • Sweet Herba Mystica
Ad

It is important to mention that not all the Herba Mystica will drop from a single Raid. However, those interested in farming can do this Raid multiple times while it is active, though they can only catch this Mighty Garchomp once.

Here's a list of some of the previous 7-Star Raid Bosses from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

About the author
Akash Sil

Akash Sil

Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."

Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.

In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications