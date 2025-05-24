Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raids started on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. PDT and will conclude on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 4:59 p.m. PDT. This Raid will repeat from Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. PDT to Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 4:59 p.m. PDT. Players will be able to challenge this Ground-Tera Garchomp with the Mightiest Mark and catch it after beating it.

This article covers the weaknesses and best counters to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior

Attributes

Tera type: Ground

Ground Ability: Rough Skin

Rough Skin IVs: 31 in each stat

31 in each stat Nature: Jolly (+ Speed, - Sp. Atk.)

Jolly (+ Speed, - Sp. Atk.) Moves: Earthquake, Poison Jab, Liquidation, Fire Fang, Breaking Swipe, and Swords Dance

Raid Behavior

99% Time Remaining — Breaking Swipe

Breaking Swipe 95% and 90% Time Remaining — Shield Activation

Shield Activation 76% Time Remaining — Stats and Status Reset

Stats and Status Reset 75% Time Remaining — Swords Dance

Swords Dance 55% Time Remaining — Swords Dance

Swords Dance 60% HP Remaining — Player Status and Stats Reset

Player Status and Stats Reset 40% HP Remaining — Garchomp Stats and Status Reset

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips

Sinistcha is the best counter to Garchomp 7-Star Raids (Image via TPC)

Weaknesses

After Terastallizing, Garchomp will be a pure Ground-type and have the following weaknesses.

Grass

Water

Ice

Tips and Tricks

Roll for Arboliva as an ally: Thanks to its ability Seed Sower, which sets up Grassy Terrain after it gets hit by a damaging move, it can help mitigate Earthquake damage.

Thanks to its ability Seed Sower, which sets up Grassy Terrain after it gets hit by a damaging move, it can help mitigate Earthquake damage. Avoid using Pokemon that rely on contact moves: As this Garchomp has its Hidden Ability Rough Skin, which deals damage to any Pokemon that comes into contact with it while attacking, avoid bringing those critters to the Raid.

As this Garchomp has its Hidden Ability Rough Skin, which deals damage to any Pokemon that comes into contact with it while attacking, avoid bringing those critters to the Raid. Use a Pokemon that has Intimidate: This Garchomp is a Physical attacker, so bringing a Pokemon with the ability Intimidate, which lowers the opponent's Attack by one stage on switching in, would be useful.

Best counters to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid

Sinistcha

Tera type : Grass

: Grass Ability: Heatproof/Hospitality

Heatproof/Hospitality Held Item: Covert Cloak

Covert Cloak Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack)

Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack) EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Def / 252 SpA

4 HP / 252 Def / 252 SpA Moveset: Matcha Gotcha, Nasty Plot, Reflect, and Strength Sap

Venusaur

Tera type : Grass

: Grass Ability: Chlorophyll

Chlorophyll Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack)

Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack) EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 SpA / 4 SpDef

252 HP / 252 SpA / 4 SpDef Moveset: Acid Spray, Giga Drain, Reflect, and Sunny Day

Victreebel

Tera type : Grass

: Grass Ability: Chlorophyll

Chlorophyll Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack)

Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack) EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 SpA / 4 SpDef

252 HP / 252 SpA / 4 SpDef Moveset: Acid Spray, Giga Drain, Strength Sap, and Sunny Day

All possible rewards from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raids

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch (guaranteed once)

Jolly Mint

Bottle Cap

Comet Shard

Exp. Candy L

Exp. Candy XL

Nugget

PP Up

Carbos

Rare Candy

Star Piece

Ground Tera Shard

TM149: Earthquake (once)

Spicy Herba Mystica

Salty Herba Mystica

Sour Herba Mystica

Bitter Herba Mystica

Sweet Herba Mystica

It is important to mention that not all the Herba Mystica will drop from a single Raid. However, those interested in farming can do this Raid multiple times while it is active, though they can only catch this Mighty Garchomp once.

Here's a list of some of the previous 7-Star Raid Bosses from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

