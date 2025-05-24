Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raids started on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. PDT and will conclude on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 4:59 p.m. PDT. This Raid will repeat from Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. PDT to Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 4:59 p.m. PDT. Players will be able to challenge this Ground-Tera Garchomp with the Mightiest Mark and catch it after beating it.
This article covers the weaknesses and best counters to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior
Attributes
- Tera type: Ground
- Ability: Rough Skin
- IVs: 31 in each stat
- Nature: Jolly (+ Speed, - Sp. Atk.)
- Moves: Earthquake, Poison Jab, Liquidation, Fire Fang, Breaking Swipe, and Swords Dance
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Raid Behavior
- 99% Time Remaining — Breaking Swipe
- 95% and 90% Time Remaining — Shield Activation
- 76% Time Remaining — Stats and Status Reset
- 75% Time Remaining — Swords Dance
- 55% Time Remaining — Swords Dance
- 60% HP Remaining — Player Status and Stats Reset
- 40% HP Remaining — Garchomp Stats and Status Reset
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips
Weaknesses
After Terastallizing, Garchomp will be a pure Ground-type and have the following weaknesses.
- Grass
- Water
- Ice
Tips and Tricks
- Roll for Arboliva as an ally: Thanks to its ability Seed Sower, which sets up Grassy Terrain after it gets hit by a damaging move, it can help mitigate Earthquake damage.
- Avoid using Pokemon that rely on contact moves: As this Garchomp has its Hidden Ability Rough Skin, which deals damage to any Pokemon that comes into contact with it while attacking, avoid bringing those critters to the Raid.
- Use a Pokemon that has Intimidate: This Garchomp is a Physical attacker, so bringing a Pokemon with the ability Intimidate, which lowers the opponent's Attack by one stage on switching in, would be useful.
Best counters to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raid
Sinistcha
- Tera type: Grass
- Ability: Heatproof/Hospitality
- Held Item: Covert Cloak
- Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack)
- EV Spread: 4 HP / 252 Def / 252 SpA
- Moveset: Matcha Gotcha, Nasty Plot, Reflect, and Strength Sap
Venusaur
- Tera type: Grass
- Ability: Chlorophyll
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack)
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 SpA / 4 SpDef
- Moveset: Acid Spray, Giga Drain, Reflect, and Sunny Day
Victreebel
- Tera type: Grass
- Ability: Chlorophyll
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Modest (+ Special Attack, - Attack)
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 SpA / 4 SpDef
- Moveset: Acid Spray, Giga Drain, Strength Sap, and Sunny Day
Also read: How to get Pokemon NAIC drops: Wolfey Glick's Incineroar, Mandibuzz Timed Research, and more
All possible rewards from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ground Garchomp 7-star Tera Raids
- Ability Capsule
- Ability Patch (guaranteed once)
- Jolly Mint
- Bottle Cap
- Comet Shard
- Exp. Candy L
- Exp. Candy XL
- Nugget
- PP Up
- Carbos
- Rare Candy
- Star Piece
- Ground Tera Shard
- TM149: Earthquake (once)
- Spicy Herba Mystica
- Salty Herba Mystica
- Sour Herba Mystica
- Bitter Herba Mystica
- Sweet Herba Mystica
It is important to mention that not all the Herba Mystica will drop from a single Raid. However, those interested in farming can do this Raid multiple times while it is active, though they can only catch this Mighty Garchomp once.
Here's a list of some of the previous 7-Star Raid Bosses from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨