How to take advantage of Tepig Community Day in Pokemon GO

For Pokemon GO's July Community Day, the focus will be squarely on Tepig, the Fire-type starter of Pokemon's Unova region.

On Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Tepig's Community Day will be in full swing. There will be plenty of content for Pokemon GO players to take advantage of during the six hour event, and they will not want to waste time figuring out what is all in store.

Thankfully, Niantic has published a recent blog post detailing everything that players will be able to enjoy during the upcoming Community Day.

Pokemon GO: Features of Tepig's Community Day

Although there is plenty to dive into for Tepig's Community Day, players should have the time to enjoy most of the functions that are being implemented into Pokemon GO for the event.

Some features will persist in the background, while others will require more player participation. However, none of the upcoming content has too high of an entry barrier, meaning Pokemon GO players of all levels and from all walks of life can enjoy the celebrations.

According to Niantic, the features for this Community Day are as follows:

Tepig will appear much more frequently in the wild, allowing players to stockpile candies for it and have an increased shot at catching a shiny Tepig.

During the event and two hours afterwards, players who evolve their Tepig into Pignite and then Emboar will acquire the charged move Blast Burn for their Emboar. Blast Burn is one of the better charged moves in the Fire-type elemental category, so it's definitely worth getting if possible.

Niantic has confirmed some form of surprise for players who take snapshots during the event. This will likely appear in the form of a Pokemon photobombing the players' snapshots similar to how Smeargle operates.

There will be a one-time purchaseable Community Day box for 1,280 Pokecoins containing 50 Ultra Balls, five Incense, five Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM.

For $1 USD, players can acquire a ticket for the Special Research Story involving Tepig, which is full of great research tasks and rewards.

All Pokemon catches will reward 3x as much Stardust as usual.

Incense activated during the event will last three times as long.

Lure Modules used on Pokestops during the event will last three hours.

To take advantage of most of these features, Pokemon GO trainers need to stockpile some Pokeballs and catch as many Tepig as they can. If they have items such as Incense or Lure Modules, it's a perfect time to use them if players want a chance at acquiring a strong Emboar.

If they aren't keen on Emboar itself, Tepig is still likely worth catching during the event merely due to the Stardust increase. With Pokemon GO Community Day dropping each month, some players may opt to save their items for a more desirable catch.

However, that doesn't mean they can't relax and catch a Tepig or two while they have the chance.

