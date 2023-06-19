How to catch Shiny Sceptile in Pokemon GO 2023?

Sceptile is a Grass-type monster in Pokemon GO. It debuted on December 8, 2017, along with the major release of the Hoenn-region Pocket Monster. Fighting it in the jungle is dangerous because it can attack enemies from all directions. Fans have long awaited this monster and its variations to arrive in the game. Fortunately, they can now encounter them during the Mega Raids on Solstice Horizons event.

Players can also capture Shiny Sceptile in Mega Raid in Pokemon GO. However, there are certain conditions one needs to know before participating. Since Mega Sceptile will only appear in raids till June 29, 2023, players have limited days to hook them.

Mega Sceptile on Mega Raids in Pokemon GO

Mega Sceptile is a rare Grass and Dragon-type creature (Image via Niantic)

Sceptile is known as a Forest Pokemon. Because of its intriguing design and green coloration, it can hide or set up an ambush while camouflaging in the jungle. Further, it jumps from branch to branch to confuse enemies with its moves and sneakily attack them.

This attack monster is formidable against Water, Rock, and Ground-type contenders. Its Mega and Shiny variants are available to catch in Pokemon GO.

Since Shiny Monsters boast a higher rarity, they are tough to encounter. Trainers must partake in the Mega Raid and confront the Mega Raid Boss at the Solstice Horizons event. With that, they have to defeat it to advance further.

Catch Shiny Sceptile in Pokemon GO

A shiny Variant of Sceptile is available to catch (Image via Niantic)

Shiny Sceptile will only appear to trainers who successfully take down the Raid Boss. But one needs to know that a Shiny Secptile is not guaranteed even after winning the raid.

Since the chances of facing Shiny Sceptile are abysmally low, players must encounter it repeatedly to catch up with its Shiny rate. Trainers must form a group of more than 3 strong members with the proper counters and best movesets to achieve it.

Participating in numerous raids is the fastest way to encounter a Shiny Sceptile. The more raids people participate in, the more Sceptile they can encounter. Trainers should stack up multiple Raid Passes to ensure maximum raid participation. Collect these passes by purchasing them from the Pokestore or spinning the Photo Disk at Gyms and Raids. Sometimes completing challenges and tasks also provide Raid Passes.

Counters for Mega Sceptile in Pokemon GO

Sceptile is the final evolution of Treccko. (Image via Niantic)

Mega Sceptile is a Grass/Dragon-type monster in Pokemon GO. It boasts a maximum Combat Power of 4585 and impressive stats of 320 Attack, 186 Defense, and 175 Stamina. Although it is weak to Bug, Dragon, Flying, Poison, Ice, and Fairy-type moves, it can resist attacks of Ground, Electric, Grass, and Water-type attributes. To defeat Mega Sceptile, one has to select counters that it is weak against. Additionally, use fighters with STAB potential to increase the chance of catching it.

Here is the list of counters with Fast and Charged Moves to defeat Mega Sceptile.

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail and Move Outrage

Dragon Tail and Move Outrage Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Dragon Tail and Outrage Mamoshine: Powder Snow and Avalanche

Powder Snow and Avalanche Kyurem: Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Dragon Breath and Glaciate Glaceon: Ice Shard and Avalanche

Ice Shard and Avalanche Aurorus: Frost Breath and Avalanche

Frost Breath and Avalanche Mega Gallie: Frost Breath and Avalanche

Frost Breath and Avalanche Mega Latios: Dragon Breath and Claw

Dragon Breath and Claw Weavile: Ice Shards and Avalanche

Ice Shards and Avalanche Sneasel: Ice Shards and Avalanche

