How to use Pokemon GO Plus

Pokemon GO Plus, which was released in September 2016, was the franchise's first official Auto-Catcher. It quickly gained popularity after being designed as a tiny wearable gadget that could be fastened to the wrists like a bracelet. The idea of automatically using a gadget to do most of the tedious in-game tasks that required attention enthralled the GO community.

This device can catch a Pokemon for you and even alert you when a PokeStop is nearby. The device is a useful option for players who are unable to use their primary device at all times. Many players who invest in game-related gadgets may want to learn more about how to use the product before purchasing it. All of the information you might need while using the Pokemon GO Plus device is provided below.

How to effectively use the Pokemon GO Plus bracelet

The Pokemon GO Plus bracelet significantly decreases the need to use your smartphone repeatedly. Whenever you encounter a Pocket Monster, it vibrates, and the indicator glows with a green light, but if the Pokemon is a creature you have encountered for the first time, it will glow a yellow light instead.

You won’t have to open your game to catch the monster; you need to press the Pokemon GO Plus bracelet button to catch it automatically. The bracelet will spontaneously throw a Poke Ball at it but will flash a red light if you don’t have any in your inventory. If the Pokemon runs away, the gadget will flash a red light three times.

Another important function of the bracelet is the ability to access PokeStop. When you find a PokeStop, the bracelet vibrates and glows blue. By pressing the bracelet button, you can access and collect PokeStop items. If the items are successfully collected, the GO Plus indicator will light up in seven different ccolors All collected items and captured Pokemon can later be viewed on the Pokemon Go Activity Log tab.

Blazoiste @blazoiste Everyday use for the last 5 years or so. You did well. Now, where can I buy a new one?? 🤔 Help please!! RIP GO PLUS.Everyday use for the last 5 years or so. You did well. Now, where can I buy a new one?? 🤔 Help please!! #Pokemon GO #Pokemon GoApp #Pokemon RIP GO PLUS. 😭 Everyday use for the last 5 years or so. You did well. Now, where can I buy a new one?? 🤔 Help please!! #PokemonGO #PokemonGoApp #Pokemon https://t.co/AxUD9TNnzf

Steps to Connect the Pokemon GO Plus bracelet

Open the Pokemon GO game app

Go to Map View and click on the Main Menu button

Navigate to the top right of the tab and click on Settings

Click on the Pokemon GO Plus section

Press the function button to make the GO Plus bracelet discoverable

The item was designed to provide a hands-off experience and more accessible gameplay. Even if the players turn off the primary device’s display, things like walking distance, hatching eggs or using buddy Pokemon to gain Candy are all possible through this gadget.

All Pokemon GO Plus Indicator lights and vibration key meanings

When you come across a Pocket Monster, the bracelet's indicator flashes green and the device vibrates. If you come across a Pokemon you haven't yet caught, the bracelet vibrates and the indicator flashes yellow. To catch the Pokemon, press the bracelet's function button.

When you're within PokeStop range, the bracelet vibrates and the indicator flashes blue. You can search PokeStop for available items by pressing the bracelet's function button. When all of the items are received, the indicator light will flash multicolor and vibrate.

While the captured Pokemon struggles within the Poke Ball, the device will flash white and vibrate. The Pocket Monster will either stay inside or escape the Poke Ball. If your item storage is full and you cannot add any more items from PokeStop, it will also flash white and vibrate.

After successfully visiting a PokeStop or catching a Pocket Monster, the bracelet's indicator vibrates and flashes multiple ccolors It will vibrate and emit a red light after attempting to capture a creature, but will emit three red lights if the monster escapes.

When the GO Plus bracelet is paired to a device but not connected, it will flash a blue light but won’t vibrate. If the bracelet is not paired to the device, it will flash a white light with no vibration. The GO Plus bracelet will vibrate after pressing the function button when paired and connected to the primary device.

The bracelet’s indicator will glow with a red light to alert issues. Whether your Inventory storage is full, you are out of Poke Balls or you have moved out of the PokeStop range.

