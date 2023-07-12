Is Pokemon GO Plus+ worth buying?

Since Pokemon GO erupted in 2016, players have been roaming the world to catch the title's titular Pocket Monsters. Even better, some devices, like the official GO Plus, make this process easier, helping trainers catch creatures and spin Pokestops without the game open. Now, a new and improved version of this device will soon be available for purchase.

The new device is known as the Pokemon GO Plus+, and it sports improved functionality when it comes to catching creatures. Additionally, it will have compatibility with the upcoming Pokemon Sleep app.

However, is the Pokemon GO Plus+ worth its $54.99 price tag? It really depends on the trainer making the decision and what they aim to get from the device and its functionality.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Pros and cons of the Pokemon GO Plus+ device

The Pokemon GO Plus+ performs the same basic functions as the GO Plus device before it, but with new functionalities that should be of huge help for players who are always on the move. While the original GO Plus allowed trainers to throw Pokeballs automatically, the GO Plus+ has the ability to throw Great and Ultra Balls as well.

The Pokemon GO Plus+ also has the same ability to spin Pokestops while players roam the world, allowing them to collect items and research tasks without the app being open. Furthermore, the device's auto-catching ability can assist trainers with making progress toward their research by snagging Pokemon in the environment.

As a new feature, the Pokemon GO Plus+ includes a one-button sleep-tracking function to analyze a player's sleep patterns. This is intended for use with the Pokemon Sleep app releasing later this summer. Linking the device with the upcoming app will also present trainers with a nightcap-wearing Pikachu to assist them in their efforts.

In addition to its benefits in Pokemon Sleep, the GO Plus+ will also provide sleep-related benefits within Pokemon GO. Specifically, linking the device to the game will provide trainers with a Special Research story that culminates in an encounter with a nightcap-wearing Snorlax that can be captured.

Although these are all great benefits, there are some drawbacks to the GO Plus+. Specifically, the device is larger and more expensive, which may be a point of contention for trainers. The Pokemon Company has also not confirmed the ability to disable the device's vibration function, which may be a bit of a nuisance for some players.

Likewise, the device emits Pikachu sounds to assist players with their sleep hygiene in Pokemon Sleep (when connected to the game). It isn't clear at the moment as to whether these sounds can be disabled. If not, unexpected Pikachu voice lines may not be every player's cup of tea.

Furthermore, the GO Plus+ sports an approximate battery life of three-and-a-half hours. While this may be nice for some outdoor excursions, it doesn't exactly hold up during longer outings without needing a recharge from its USB-C cable.

Additionally, players using older mobile devices may have compatibility issues with the GO Plus+ since the device requires an Android 7 or iOS 14-compatible phone. While this shouldn't be an issue for most players, it's still something to consider before purchasing the GO Plus+.

In summation, is the Pokemon GO Plus+ worth its price tag? The answer seems to be yes for trainers who spend plenty of time in Niantic's landmark mobile title as well as those interested in trying out Pokemon Sleep. The GO Plus+ possesses some of the best features of any auto-catcher available on the market.

It may have its drawbacks, but hardcore Pokemon enthusiasts may want to mark down a Pokemon GO Plus+ as a worthy investment for their Pocket Monster adventures. The auto-catcher will be released in America on July 14, 2023, with Europe set to receive it a week later on July 21, 2023.

