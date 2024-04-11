Is Tapu Bulu with Nature's Madness good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Tapu Bulu with Nature's Madness will be available in Pokemon GO for the first time on April 12, 2024. Tapu Bulu captured from from 5-star raids during this period, up to April 25, will know the signature move of the Tapus from the main series games. Nature's Madness is a Fairy-type Charged Attack in Niantic's mobile game.

Whether you capture Tapu Bulu with Nature's Madness now or wish to teach this move to a version of the creature you have from before, knowing the attack's viability is essential. This article covers everything you need to know in that respect.

TL;DR: Find a Tapu Bulu that knows Nature's Madness or teach the move to one you already have. It's a slight (but respectable) upgrade in the Master League and the PvE meta.

Is Tapu Bulu with Nature's Madness good in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Tapu Bulu in the anime (Image via TPC)

Tapu Bulu is a Grass- and Fairy-type Pocket Monster. Before getting into Tapu Bulu with Nature's Madnesses' viability, check out the creature's stats and move pool:

Base Stats

Attack: 249

Defense: 215

Stamina: 172

Max CP: 3,865 (3,912 with Best Buddy boost)

Fast Attacks

Bullet Seed

Rock Smash

Charged Attacks

Dazzling Gleam

Grass Knot

Megahorn

Solar Beam

In GO Battle League, Nature's Madness is a Fairy-type Charged Attack that costs 50 energy and has a base damage output (including STAB) of 96. While the damage output appears mediocre, for the energy cost, it comes with a guaranteed one-stage Defense drop. In fact, considering Tapu Bulu's high Attack stat, the move will also hit reasonably hard.

With Nature's Madness in its kitty, Tapu Bulu in the Master League can take down both forms of Dialga in the 2-2 shield matchup, while without it, Tapu Bulu loses miserably. When both sides have one shield to play with, Tapu Bulu with Nature's Madness picks up Altered Giratina, Ursaluna, and Zarude while dropping Therian Landorus, Rayquaza, and Yveltal.

In the absence of shields, Nature's Madness helps Tapu Bulu win against Origin Forme Giratina and Togekiss, while Dazzling Gleam gives it a win against Rayquaza.

When given a shield advantage, with Nature's Madness, Tapu Bulu converts 34 out of 38 matches in 1-0 shield situations and 29 out of 38 in 2-1 shield situations. Compared to this, Dazzling Gleam Tapu Bulu wins 31 and 24 matchups in 1-0 and 2-1 shield situations, respectively.

Is Tapu Bulu with Nature's Madness good as a Pokemon GO Gym and Raid attacker?

Tapu Bulu is an above-average PvP and PvE pick in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

In Pokemon GO PvE, Nature's Madness is a Fairy-type Charged Attack that deals 90 damage for 50 energy. Including this move makes Tapu Bulu one of the best Fairy-type attackers but it remains worse than both Tapu Lele and Tapu Koko with Nature's Madness.

This is because Tapu Bulu is stuck with Bullet Seed or Rock Smash as its Fast Attacks. The former is resisted by most Dragon-types, which are Tapu Bulu's primary target, and the latter is a terrible move.

Long story short, while Nature's Madness is an improvement over the variant with Dazzling Gleam, it isn't good enough to be used over the other offensively good Tapus.

How to get Tapu Bulu with Nature's Madness in Pokemon GO

At the time of writing, there are two ways to get a Tapu Bulu that knows Nature's Madness. First, capture it from Raids or GBL rewards between April 12 and 25, 2024. Second, teach Tapu Bulu the move using an Elite Charged TM.

