Kanto Pokemon that deserve Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A may still be several months away from its release date, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about new additions coming to the title. Specifically, the return of Mega Evolutions has led many fans to wonder which Pokemon might finally get their own. When it comes to megas, the Kanto region still has several monsters worth considering.

Although some of the most popular Pocket Monsters from Kanto have already received Mega Evolutions, there's still plenty of potential for Pokemon Legends Z-A to expand the mega roster using creatures that have been in the series since Generation I. Every player has their preferences, but it doesn't hurt to examine which Kanto Pokemon deserve a chance to get a Mega Evolution.

Note: This list is based on the author's opinion.

10 Kanto Pokemon that deserve a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A

1) Arbok

Arbok could get a popularity boost with a Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Evolution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Arbok may not win many popularity contests for its battle capabilities, but it has a great overall design that looks fairly intimidating. However, giving Arbok a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A could simultaneously make it look even scarier while providing it with extra firepower for its Poison-type moves. Game Freak could even give Mega Arbok a second elemental type, which might help its battle viability.

2) Ninetales

The possible designs of Mega Ninetales in Pokemon Legends Z-A could be astonishing (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While adding Mega Ninetales to Pokemon Legends Z-A might be difficult since it also has a popular Alolan variant, the idea of a Mega-Evolved Ninetales is still one filled with possibilities. Its mythological design is one of the best in Pokemon, and its Mega Evolution could make it a deadlier special attacker, especially if Game Freak gave Mega Ninetales a second type, like Psychic-type perhaps.

3) Machamp

Mega Machamp could be an offense master in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Machamp is already known as an offensive powerhouse throughout the Pokemon series, and while it did get a Gigantamax form, it still lacks a Mega Evolution like its Psychic-type counter Alakazam. If Game Freak wanted to ensure Machamp remains dangerous and popular in Pokemon Legends Z-A, giving it a Mega Evolution is one of the most surefire ways to accomplish the goal.

4) Arcanine

Mega Arcanine could be a breathtaking addition to Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Arcanine is classified in the Pokedex as the Legendary Pokemon, so shouldn't it have a Mega Evolution to match its moniker? Granted, Arcanine did receive a Hisuian variant in Pokemon Legends Arceus, but plenty of fans would be pretty thrilled with a Mega Arcanine in Pokemon Legends Z-A. It remains to be seen if Game Freak will do so, but players can have hope for this beloved Fire-type.

5) Snorlax

Mega Snorlax could be a near-immovable object in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Snorlax is a walking tank thanks to its massive health pool and the fact that it's only weak to Fighting-type moves. Moreover, Snorlax is one of the most marketed creatures in the franchise, so much so that it is the mascot for apps like Pokemon Sleep. Given all of this information, introducing a Mega Snorlax to Pokemon Legends Z-A could result in a stonewalling Pokemon and a popular one at that.

6) Poliwrath

Mega Poliwrath could be a force to be reckoned with in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Poliwrath's Water/Fighting-type brawn has persisted throughout the Pokemon series, but it has yet to receive any regional variants or Mega Evolutions. This can be amended in Pokemon Legends Z-A, and depending on how Mega Poliwrath's final stats pan out, it could become one of the most imposing physical attackers even when compared to Pokemon from the other eight game generations.

7) Dragonite

Dragonite is long overdue for a Mega Evolution, and Legends Z-A can address that (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dragonite is considered a pseudo-legendary Pokemon, and while it looks cartoony, it has the firepower and stats to compete with several of its contemporaries. Still, it has no regional variants or any other forms. Legends Z-A can meet a longstanding request by many fans to introduce Mega Dragonite, making this powerful staple of a Pokemon even more powerful for the foreseeable future.

8) Tauros

Could a Mega Tauros beat the original's intimidating look if it arrived in Legends Z-A? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There's a lot to love about Tauros in the Kanto region pantheon: it has an intimidating design, it's only weak to Fighting-type moves, and it can be a quick and fierce physical fighter. Although it did receive some Paldean counterparts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, some trainers still hoped for a Mega Tauros to arrive one day, and Legends Z-A is the next opportunity for this to occur.

9) Starmie

Starmie's unique design could get even better with a Mega Evolution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Starmie may not be the best fighter in Generation I, but it looks great and has a fairly uncommon Water/Psychic-type combination that can make it tricky to counter; moreover, it has solid base Speed and Sp. Atk stats. Mega Evolution could draw out some of Starmie's underrealized potential in Legends Z-A depending on how Game Freak chooses to implement it.

10) Vileplume

Mega Vileplume might make for a nice alternative to Mega Venusaur (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If Mega Venusaur isn't a player's preference, or if Mega Venusaur isn't initially available in Legends Z-A, perhaps Game Freak might consider implementing Mega Vileplume. It would still be Grass/Poison-type in all likelihood, but its solid Attack and Defense stats might be preferable to Mega Venusaur, or at least hold players over until the latter is available to transfer.