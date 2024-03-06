Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Steel Blastoise rewards: All item drops from 7-star Tera Raid Battle event

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Steel Blastoise rewards are available to those who successfully defeat the formidable boss in the ongoing 7-star Tera Raid Battle event. The item drops include EXP. Candy XL, Steel Tera Shard, TM142, and plenty more.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Steel Blastoise 7-star Tera Raid Battle event runs from Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC. Blastoise is not normally encounterable in Paldea.

All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Steel Blastoise 7-star Tera Raid item drops

The Mighty Steel Blastoise item drops for successfully completing the 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Base item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Carbos

Steel Tera Shard

TM142 [Only once]

Ability Patch [Only once]

Possible item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Rare Candy

Carboslcium

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Naive Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Steel Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

Sweet Herba Mystica

Salty Herba Mystica

Sour Herba Mystica

Bitter Herba Mystica

Spicy Herba Mystica

While Blastoise can be caught only once per save data, trainers can participate in the raids multiple times to get their hands on some of the aforementioned resources.

Expand Tweet

To successfully complete the event, players will need to know about Steel Blastoise 7-star Tera Raid moves and counters. With proper preparation, they can also try to solo defeat Mighty Blastoise in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids.

Blastoise has a Def stat of 100 and SpDef stat of 105, with a total of 530. It can be a decent addition to a battle party, provided players are able to catch it at the ongoing event. They will also need to unlock black crystal Tera Raids in-game to come across the 7-star Tera Raid event.

Participating in the event requires the latest version of Poke Portal News, which players can update by going to the in-game Mystery Gift option and clicking Check Poke Portal News. A paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is also necessary for online participation in the ongoing event with other players.

Best team for early, mid, and late game in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet || Obedience and badge requirements in Scarlet & Violet || All Paradox Pokemon and where to find them || Exploring the history of Paldea