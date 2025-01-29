"People will complain about anything": Pokemon GO February 2025 Community Day stars leave community split

Niantic recently released information regarding the creatures of interest for Pokemon GO's Community Day in February 2025. Karrablast and Shelmet are two unique Bug-types released in the fifth generation of the franchise that hosts a special mechanic, where they evolved only through being traded in exchange for one another, with Karrablast "stealing" Shelmet's armor.

This recent announcement has yet to garner a definitive opinion from the community, with many players happy to see these creatures see the spotlight. In contrast, others are not as enthused about seeing more common Bug-type Pokemon. User Oxecleanz12322 on the Pokemon GO subreddit has asked the community for an opinion with their recent post to the forum:

In their post, they detail their thoughts on the choices for the next Community Day, stating that they hope the bugs end up being good picks for Pokemon GO's Great League, but they ultimately feel underwhelmed with the event. However, user Melodic_Share7398 felt positively about the event, having this to say:

Topics like these truly detail that every Pokemon in the franchise is bound to be someone's favorite, so whether or not these events really have any value is always subjective. However, given how these two creatures are connected by their evolution method, some users like ActivateGuacamole have expressed appreciation that Niantic is giving players access to both of these creatures for the same event.

With most of the community being split on whether or not this Community Day is required, the event seems to be neutrally-valuable among hardcore players. Users who hold a special fondness for the featured creatures being the ones to see the most value from these monsters.

Many users feel that these creatures making an appearance is appropriate considering the upcoming Unova GO Tour

Many players on the forum have expressed content with the upcoming Community Day in Pokemon GO, acknowledging that not every iteration will be equally impactful or mind-blowing. With Pokemon GO's Go Tour Unova event right around the corner, seeing these Unova-hailing Bug-types in the mobile game is also expected among many.

Will Pokemon GO's February 2025 Community Day be worth participating in?

Escavalier will be a creature of interest players will want to keep an eye on after February 2025's Community Day (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The prospect of easily finding two different Shiny Pokemon will be captivating enough for many players to consider the February 2025 Community Day a success, but hardcore Pokemon GO players may not be as easily impressed, wanting to know if Shelmet or Karrabalst's evolutions will see any significant upgrade.

Shelmet's evolution, Accelgor, is a glass cannon Bug-type, so it will preform poorly in most circumstances, but may serve many players well as a counter against Psychic or Grass-type Raid Bosses. The true prize of this upcoming event may very well be Karrablast's evolution, Escavalier.

Being a Bug and Steel-type, it is much sturdier, while also possessing exponentially higher defense than its counterpart. This will likely allow it to see some success in the Great League. The event will also give it access to Razor Shell, a helpful Water-type charged attack that can help it take down Ground, Rock, and Fire-type Pokemon.

