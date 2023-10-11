Pokemon GO Arboliva in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

In Pokemon GO, Arboliva is the final evolution of the Pocket Monster Smoliv after it has evolved into Dolliv. It is a Grass/Normal-type species that debuted in the mobile title during October 2023's Harvest Festival event. This Paldean species also has relatively solid stats, so trainers may want to consider using it in certain battle situations.

Based on its maximum CP and IV stats, Arboliva isn't exactly a dominant force in Pokemon GO battles, but it can be reliable in some circumstances when called upon. Trainers should use their best judgment when sending this monster into battle, but the rewards can be taken with a sound strategy in place.

When Pokemon GO fans send Arboliva out to take down its foes, they'll want to make sure they know its best movesets as well as the opponents that counter it.

What is the best moveset for Arboliva in Pokemon GO PvE

Arboliva isn't always peaceful and can be a capable fighter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When in PvE situations, Arboliva can lean heavily into its Grass-type arsenal to deal damage. Doing so triggers the Same Type Attack Bonus, which will assist in bringing even more damage output to the table regardless of the PvE arena it's placed in between raids, Team GO Rocket battles, or gym attacks/defense.

Arboliva doesn't exactly have the stats to contend in the highest-caliber raids, but it should perform in a solid capacity just about anywhere else in the PvE format. For optimal offensive and defense capabilities, though, trainers will want to ensure this Pocket Monster is at its highest possible CP and IVs in Pokemon GO.

Recommended PvE moveset for Arboliva

Magical Leaf + Seed Bomb

What is the best moveset for Arboliva in Pokemon GO PvP

Arboliva has some PvP applications in Pokemon GO, much like it does in PvE (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Arboliva doesn't have the sheer firepower to contend with opponents in Pokemon GO's Master League, it can still serve well as a combatant within the Great and Ultra Leagues to some extent. It shouldn't be expected to be a dominator but rather work well within the right team framework.

Moreover, while using Grass-type moves is still advised in PvP, fans will want to re-examine their Grass-type attacks and add a secondary Charged Move that provides improved type coverage. This will ensure that Arboliva can counter as many opponents as possible when called upon.

Recommended PvP moveset for Arboliva

Razor Leaf + Energy Ball + Earth Power

What are the best counters to beat Arboliva in Pokemon GO

A Fire/Flying-type Pokemon like Moltres can be a handful for Arboliva (Image via Niantic)

One of Arboliva's biggest flaws is that it's weak to six different attack types: Bug, Fighting, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison. Using Pokemon and moves of these types will ensure that this monster is battling at a disadvantage, and it simply can't sustain that kind of super effective damage for long.

Regardless of the battle format players are facing Arboliva in, they'll want to counter it with high-IV and high-CP Pokemon. If trainers are having a tough time finding the best counters to take down Arboliva quickly, they can give these picks a try:

Rayquaza

Reshiram

Yveltal

Galarian Zapdos

Moltres

Terrakion

Volcarona

Ho-Oh

Pheromosa

Keldeo

Heatran

Lucario

Charizard

Baxcalibur

Darmanitan

Conkeldurr

Blaziken

Nihilego

Galarian Articuno

Galarian Darmanitan

Charizard is a great non-legendary counterpick to Arboliva (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Keep in mind that legendary or mythic Pocket Monsters are by no means necessary to counter Arboliva, so if trainers can find a Pokemon with quality moves and CP/IVs that deal super effective damage, they should be fully capable of defeating the Paldean Grass/Normal-type without too much trouble.