Pokemon GO Battle League: Best Little Cup team recommendations

Pokemon GO offers various PvP formats, each with rules and an encompassing metagame. Besides the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues, there are plenty of other specialty formats to take advantage of. Look no further for an example than the Little Cup, which only permits Pocket Monsters of 500 CP or lower that can evolve but haven't done so.

As far as Pokemon GO is concerned, the Little Cup is where basic and baby Pocket Monsters thrive. This is not an insult, as this PvP format shows that smaller species can still rumble perfectly fine, even in the Rising Heroes season.

But what teams can help put Pokemon GO players over the top? There may not be a perfect team out there, but there are certainly recommended ones to help trainers get started on their climb through the rankings.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Recommended teams for Pokemon GO's Little Cup in May 2023

Bronzor/Lickitung/Ducklett

Bronzor has become a massively popular pick in Pokemon GO's Little Cup, thanks to its incredible durability and Steel/Psychic-typing. In many ways, it can be seen as a miniature Metagross. Many trainers know just how effective Metagross can be in PvP.

Bronzor won't deal excessive damage, but its extremely high endurance makes it a great lead Pokemon that can beat many opponents in a pure battle of attrition. However, if it begins to falter, trainers can tag in Lickitung as a switch.

Lickitung doesn't suffer from many type weaknesses since it is only weak to Fighting-type moves, and Fighting-type Pokemon in general aren't common in the Little Cup. This helps Lickitung battle just about every opponent on equal footing, with its high stamina and defense IV stats allowing it to outmuscle and out-endure the attacks of most of its peers.

Once a trainer's opponents in Pokemon GO are on the back foot, it's time to close out the fight with Ducklett. Not only does this Pocket Monster have great stamina, but it also has great spammy moves and quality shield pressure.

If opponents have any shields left, they'll be tempted to use them when dealing with Ducklett. Once an enemy has lost their defenses, Ducklett can easily outlast foes with consistent damage output.

Shadow Stunky/Eevee/Wynaut

If Pokemon GO players are having a tough time with Psychic-type meta picks like Bronzor and Wynaut, this Little Cup PvP team may suit them well.

It begins with Shadow Stunky, which can easily counter Psychic-type foes with moves like Bite and Crunch. Shadow Stunky can also counter the Fairy-type meta, thanks to access to moves like Sludge Bomb. This creature also deals quality damage output and has fantastic durability.

When Shadow Stunky starts to struggle, trainers can bring in Eevee. Much like Lickitung on the previous team, Eevee benefits from only having one weakness that is underutilized in the Little Cup (Fighting-types). It also benefits from great stamina IVs and has access to moves of different elemental types to improve its overall coverage.

As a closer, Wynaut can be incredibly tough to beat. It sports an immensely high stamina stat and HP and can outlast just about any opponent it faces if it isn't weak in the elemental type matchup. Even if foes still have shields left to use, they'll have a hard time dislodging Wynaut and closing out the fight.

While Wynaut's damage is certainly lacking, the combo of Counter and Mirror Coat should allow it to deal enough damage and stay sturdy enough to prevail over most opponents.

