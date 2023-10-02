Pokemon GO Battle Weekend Geeta: Schedule, bonuses, reward changes, and more 

With October 2023 underway, Pokemon GO trainers can gear up for another round of GO Battle Weekend in the next few days. The GO Battle Weekend Geeta will start later this week with a plethora of bonuses and reward changes. Geeta is the Paldaen Pokemon League Champion that players met back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Here are all the available details regarding the upcoming GO Battle Weekend in-game.

Pokemon GO Battle Weekend Geeta schedule

GO Battle Weekend Geeta will take place from Saturday, October 7, from 12 a.m. local time to Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time. This means players will have two whole days to enjoy the bevy of bonuses and test out the mettle of their Pokemon in battles.

Pokemon GO Battle Weekend Geeta event bonuses

The event bonuses for GO Battle Weekend Geeta are as follows:

4x Stardust from win rewards. (This doesn't include the end-of-set rewards and won't stack with the 3x Stardust bonus from Master League rotation weeks.)

The maximum number of daily playable sets will be increased from 5 to 20—for a total of 100 battles—from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time each day.

Free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. Rewards include the Geeta-Style Gloves avatar item.

A ticket for battle-themed Timed Research awarding Stardust, Rare Candy XL, and one Star Piece will be available for US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency).

The official announcement mentions that the Timed Research questline ticket will be available from Saturday, October 7, from 12 a.m. local time to Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time. Trainers will also need to complete the tasks and claim the rewards before they expire on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Pokemon GO Battle Weekend Geeta active leagues

The GO Battle Weekend Geeta active leagues are as follows:

Pokemon GO Battle Weekend Geeta reward changes

According to the official announcement, GO Battle Weekend Geeta will bring the following reward changes:

Guaranteed Rare Candy XL for Trainers level 31 and up for their second win in a set.

Guaranteed Rare Candy for Trainers level 30 and below for their second win in a set.

Increased Stardust rewards compared to the basic reward track.

The order of premium track rewards will be rearranged.

