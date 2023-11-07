Pokemon GO Chandelure PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO players who have been capturing and accruing candy for Litwick have likely evolved one into Lampent and then Chandelure by now with a little help from an Unova Stone. That results in a follow-up question though—how good is Chandelure when it comes to PvE and PvP combat? Put plainly, Chandelure is a spectacular PvE attacker, although it's something of a glass cannon in PvP.

As far as non-Mega Evolved Ghost-types go in Pokemon GO, Chandelure is one of the hardest-hitting of its kind. Moreover, as a partial Fire-type, this Pokemon can counter additional opponents that ordinary Ghost-types can't quite claim. If trainers do wish to use Chandelure in battle, they'll want to know its best movesets as well as the counters that put it at a disadvantage.

What are Chandelure's best PvE movesets in Pokemon GO?

Chandelure can bring pain in Pokemon GO with either Ghost- or Fire-type moves (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When taking on raids, gym attacks/defense, or Team GO Rocket battles, trainers can rely on Chandelure to deal great damage with either Fire or Ghost-type moves. This Pokemon has a great maximum Attack stat after all, and it will trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) when activating moves that match its Ghost/Fire-typing.

In terms of pure DPS (Damage Per Second), Chandelure will be best suited to the attacks Hex and Shadow Ball or Fire Spin and Overheat. However, if you intend to use Chandelure on gym defense (which isn't advised given its lack of durability), they'll want to opt for Incinerate and Shadow Ball for improved energy yields.

Recommended PvE movesets for Chandelure

Offense - Hex + Shadow Ball or Fire Spin + Overheat

- Hex + Shadow Ball or Fire Spin + Overheat Defense - Incinerate + Shadow Ball

What is Chandelure's best PvP moveset in Pokemon GO?

Chandelure's firepower in Pokemon GO can give it an edge in PvP (Image via HomeSliceHenry/YouTube)

Although it doesn't have the durability that the best PvP participants do in Pokemon GO, Chandelure can serve well as a pure attacker as long as trainers keep it safe from harm via its teammates.

Incinerate and Shadow Ball will serve it well as its primary moveset in PvP, but Chandelure can benefit from an additional Charged Attack. Specifically, trainers may want to look to Flame Charge.

Although it can learn a Grass-type move like Energy Ball for improved type coverage against Water-types, Flame Charge is simply the better overall option for damage, which Chandelure needs to pump out as quickly as possible due to its low HP and Defense stats.

Recommended PvP moveset for Chandelure

Incinerate + Shadow Ball + Flame Charge

What are the best counters to beat Chandelure in Pokemon GO?

Tyranitar can counter Chandelure on multiple fronts (Image via Niantic)

As a Ghost/Fire-type species in Pokemon GO, Chandelure will take double damage (or super effective damage) from Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water-type attacks. If you match these move types to Pokemon of the same type, you can pile on even more damage on Chandelure before it gets a chance to retaliate.

However, if you are hunting for some of the best direct counters to beat Chandelure as fast as possible, you can give these Pokemon a try:

Hydreigon

Tyranitar

Kyogre

Groudon

Rampardos

Darkrai

Rhyperior

Greninja

Garchomp

Tyrantrum

Guzzlord

Excadrill

Crawdaunt

Greninja is a natural counter to Chandelure as a Water/Dark-type (Image via Niantic)

It should be noted that trainers should be careful using Ghost-type Pokemon to counter Chandelure, as they'll also be susceptible to its Ghost-type attacks. Otherwise, as long as you are using a sturdy Pocket Monster that is dealing super effective damage to Chandelure, the glass cannon creature should be defeated in short order.