Pokemon GO Feebas Spotlight Hour: Last-minute preparation guide

Pokemon GO's first Spotlight Hour of the Timeless Travels season will take place on December 5, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm local time. The featured Pokemon that will have its spawn rates vastly increased is Feebas, a Water-type species from the Hoenn region that evolves into Milotic. Given that it has some difficult evolution requirements, this is an excellent opportunity to acquire it and Milotic.

Even better, during this Spotlight Hour, you receive double candy gains for each catch. If lucky, you can even encounter a shiny Feebas, giving you a chance to acquire a shiny Milotic through evolution as well.

With December 5 rapidly approaching, there are a few tasks you may want to undertake to ensure you're fully prepared for the Spotlight Hour.

Last-minute tips to prepare for Feebas Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Free up Pokemon storage

Storage will be crucial for Pokemon GO players during Feebas' Spotlight Hour (Image via Niantic)

One of the most frustrating aspects of a limited-time event like a Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO is when one finds a high-IV individual or a shiny but has run out of Pokemon storage space to catch it.

To save time shuffling and transferring mons during the event, trainers are advised to make as much room in their Pokemon storage as possible so that they can catch Feebas in rapid succession.

If you have spare Pokecoins to burn, you could increase the storage space ahead of the Spotlight Hour as well. It can be an absolute lifesaver when players are in the closing stretch of the event and are attempting to maximize their catch numbers.

Stockpile Pinap Berries

Pinap Berries will be invaluable in this Pokemon GO event (Image via Niantic)

Feebas requires a relatively lofty 100 candies (as well as 20km walked as a Buddy Pokemon) to evolve into Milotic, and this Spotlight Hour is a fantastic chance to get the needed candy thanks to the double catch candy.

However, if you collect as many Pinap/Silver Pinap Berries as possible ahead of the event, you can stack the candy multiplier further to rack up a ton of candy in a short time.

Using a simple Pinap Berry during the event increases the candy gained from catching one Feebas from six candies to 12. This is magnified even further if a Silver Pinap Berry is used, as this would yield approximately 14 candies from catching one Feebas thanks to the berry's 2.333x multiplier.

Collect as much Incense as possible

Popping an Incense can yield even more Feebas spawns in this Pokemon GO event (Image via Niantic)

Feebas' Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO will boost its wild spawns, and you can increase the spawning occurrences even more by using Incense. This will boost the volume of Feebas spawns, particularly if you keep moving and refreshing the in-game map.

With only an hour to play the entire event, every Feebas catch is precious. So, you will want to keep standard Incense ready if possible.

How to get shiny Feebas and Milotic in Pokemon GO during the Spotlight Hour

This Spotlight Hour is a perfect opportunity to get both shiny Feebas and Milotic (Image via Niantic)

Feebas has a stock 1/64 chance to appear as a shiny in each individual encounter, meaning this Spotlight Hour event's high Feebas spawns will be an opportune chance to find at least one. Once you have shiny Feebas, you can obtain a shiny Milotic through evolution.

Unlike many other Pokemon, Feebas requires an additional step to evolve. You will need 100 candies and walk at least 20 kilometers with Feebas as the Buddy Pokemon.

If you find a shiny Feebas early on in the event, you can set it as the buddy as you continue hunting. Once it evolves, it will become a shiny Milotic by default.

Pokemon GO's Feebas Spotlight Hour is only one of the first events in the Timeless Travels season. For more information on what the new season holds, players can check out our December 2023 Timeless Travels guide for upcoming events, raid bosses, and more.