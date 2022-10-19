Pokemon GO Galarian Ponyta raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The community is all set for this year's Pokemon GO Festival of Lights. Galarian Ponyta, a pure Psychic type, will play the role of a One-Star Raid boss in this event. Several other Pokemon have emerged as the raid bosses of the One-Star, Three-Star, and Five-Star Raids occurring in-game.

Although the regular Galarian Ponyta has a maximum Combat Power of 1919, this number goes up to 5399 as a Raid Boss. Boosted by Windy Weather, its best moveset is a combination of Low Kick and Play Rough (8.38 DPS). Once captured, Galarian Ponyta can further evolve into a dual Psychic and Fairy-type Galarian Rapidash. The Pokemon GO Festival of Lights offers the best chance to add a powerful Galarian Ponyta to your roster.

The One-Star Raid Boss Galarian Ponyta's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Galarian Ponyta is a Psychic-type fighter and has a total of three weaknesses in Pokemon GO Type-Battles. Being a Psychic-type, it's weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves, with all three types inflicting 160.0% damage to it.

Fortunately, players need not be intimidated by this creature if they are aware of which attack type works best while battling it. A well-built Pokemon team with these three specific type-attributes can easily overpower Galarian Ponyta in any situation.

Galarian Ponyta’s resistances in Pokemon GO

Galarian Ponyta as it appears in the anime (Image via Pokemon Fandom Wiki)

All Pokemon are capable of resisting certain types, set in place to balance out their weaknesses. Galarian Ponyta also has its own share of type-resistances and can resist two different types of attacks, which are Fighting and Psychic.

Although its type-resistances are lower in number in comparison to its weaknesses, it's still something that needs to be considered before jumping into the Galarian Ponyta raid. Trainers are advised to avoid using Pokemon that have Fighting and Psychic-type moves as 62.5% of their damage is resisted while battling Galarian Ponyta.

Best Galarian Ponyta counters in Pokemon GO

One-Star raids can be solo cleared, and it is not much of a hard task for players to exploit the raid boss’s weaknesses and resistance. What matters the most is team selection, choosing a team with the highest Combat Power and overall bulk stats can ensure you a win. Players are advised to add the Pokemon with STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) potential to their roster.

Types are the different elemental properties of Pokemon and their moves. When a Pocket Monster has identical elemental properties in their nature and their moves, it can inflict STAB damage on the opponent. Against the One-Star Raid boss Galarian Ponyta, choosing a Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type Pokemon with the same Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves will deal some serious damage.

Given below is a list of Pocket Monsters and their best moves that does well against Galarian Ponyta. It doesn’t matter if you don’t have some of these fighters on your roster, as long as you just use the types that the One-Star Raid boss is weak against.

Gengar: Lick Ghost and Shadow Ball

Lick Ghost and Shadow Ball Absol: Snarl and Dark Pulse

Snarl and Dark Pulse Houndoom: Snarl and Foul Play

Snarl and Foul Play Beedrill: Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Bug Bite and X-Scissor Scizor (Mega): Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Fury Cutter and X-Scissor Gyarados (Mega): Bite and Crunch Dark

Bite and Crunch Dark Pheromosa: Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Bug Bite and Bug Buzz Darkrai: Feint Attack and Dark Pulse

Feint Attack and Dark Pulse Manectric (Mega): Snarl and Wild Charge

Snarl and Wild Charge Hoopa (Unbound): Astonish and Dark Pulse

Lick Ghost and Shadow Ball Deoxys (Attack): Poison Jab and Dark Pulse

Poison Jab and Dark Pulse Chandelure: Hex and Shadow Ball

After winning against the Pokemon GO One-Star Raid boss, the defeated Galarian Ponyta will appear to faint, giving players a chance to catch it. Interestingly, Shiny Galarian Ponyta has been available in Pokemon GO for some time now, making it probable that players will find a shiny version in the raid.

