Pokemon GO Girafarig PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO's Psychic Spectacular event begins on September 20, 2023, bringing with it the ability to catch many different Psychic-type species. One such example is Girafarig, a creature introduced in the Generation II Pokemon games. This Pocket Monster is a Normal/Psychic-type and will appear more often in the wild during the event until it ends on September 24, 2023.

But how good is Girafarig in Pokemon GO battles? Unfortunately, Girafarig doesn't have the stats to compete much in either PvE or PvP despite its interesting type combination and somewhat diverse move collection.

However, if you have your heart set on using Girafarig in battle, it doesn't hurt to examine its best movesets. Furthermore, it's a good idea to examine the best counters to beat Girafarig in battle as well.

What are Girafarig's learnable moves in Pokemon GO?

Girafarig has some elemental type diversity in its learnable move collection in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Overall, Girafarig has access to three Fast Moves and four Charged Moves in Pokemon GO. Although there are a few attacks that have elemental types different from Girafarig's Normal/Psychic-type, it naturally benefits from Normal and Psychic-type moves thanks to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) it receives.

Girafarig's Fast Moves

Confusion

Double Kick

Tackle

Girafarig's Charged Moves

Psychic

Thunderbolt

Mirror Coat

Psychic Fangs

What is Girafarig's best moveset in Pokemon GO PvE?

Girafarig can take on lower-tier Pokemon GO raids if necessary (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Overall, Girafarig's stats don't provide the firepower to deal with much more than 1-star or 3-star raid bosses in PvE. However, if players are dedicated to using Girafarig in PvE, the creature still fares decently in low-tier raids and Team GO Rocket fights. It can even do a decent job during gym attacks if its opponents aren't overpowering it.

Since Girafarig doesn't have great offensive output in Pokemon GO, you will want to utilize STAB whenever possible to allow it to perform in a decent capacity. Since Tackle isn't an attack to write home about and Mirror Coat is a defensive move, you'll have to use Confusion as a Fast Move and either Psychic or Psychic Fangs as a Charged Move.

Between these two Charged Moves, Psychic deals more damage per second and has a higher base damage than Psychic Fangs. However, it also has a higher energy cost. Since you don't tend to have issues generating energy during prolonged PvE battles, Psychic is the better pick.

Recommended PvE moveset for Girafarig

Confusion + Psychic

What is Girafarig's best moveset in Pokemon GO PvP?

Girafarig requires a different approach in Pokemon GO PvP (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When entering the arena of Battle League PvP, you need more elemental variance in Girafarig's moveset to deal with opponents of different types. Confusion still operates great as its bread-and-butter Fast Move, but Psychic should be swapped for Psychic Fangs due to its lower energy cost, which allows for repeated use.

As a secondary Charged Move, you will want to opt for Thunderbolt, as it's the only Charged Move that Girafarig has access to that isn't Psychic-type. This gives Girafarig a solid base of damage with STAB while still being able to surprise opponents with Thunderbolt from time to time.

Additionally, although it doesn't receive STAB, if you need a little more type coverage, you can use Double Kick as a Fast Move. While the damage output isn't as beneficial, it does have the upside of dealing super effective damage to Dark-types that can counter Girafarig.

Recommended PvE movesets for Girafarig

Confusion + Psychic Fangs + Thunderbolt

Double Kick + Psychic Fangs + Thunderbolt

What are the best counters to beat Girafarig in Pokemon GO?

Dark-types like Darkrai are more than Girafarig can handle (Image via Niantic)

If you are battling Girafarig in either PvE or PvP, it likely won't present much of a challenge to you. Just to be safe though, it's a good idea to use the right counters to deal super effective damage to it and remove it from the fight as soon as possible.

As a Normal/Psychic-type Pokemon, Girafarig is weak to Bug and Dark-type moves. Naturally, these Pokemon are the best picks when dealing with Girafarig. If you are searching for creatures that are sure to beat Girafarig easily, you can try any on this list:

Tyranitar

Darkrai

Hydreigon

Darkrai

Yveltal

Absol

Volcarona

Pheromosa

Zarude

Guzzlord

Weavile

Zoroark

Hoopa Unbound

Escavalier

Houndoom

Bisharp

Scizor

Honchkrow

Genesect

Shiftry

Galarian Moltres

Incineroar

Heracross

Since Girafarig's stats aren't exactly great when it comes to its Defense and Stamina IVs, it should fall pretty quickly when dealt super effective damage. This includes when it receives boosted CP and health as a raid boss. As long as you have counters with the right elemental types and high CP/IVs, Girafarig should not be a problem.