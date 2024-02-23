Pokemon GO Global Sinnoh Tour preparation guide

Pokemon GO’s Global Sinnoh Tour event is a couple of days away, and it is bringing Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia to the game. You can participate in this event on Saturday, February 24, 2024, and Sunday, February 25, 2024, from 10 am local time to 6 pm local time. This is one GO event that should not be missed out on.

In this article, we will run you through everything about the Global Sinnoh Tour in Pokemon GO to help make the most out of it.

How to prepare for the Global Sinnoh Tour event in Pokemon GO

Origin Dialga and Palkia (Image via Niantic)

This event will be live for a couple of days. So, make sure you clear out unwanted Pokemon from your Pokemon Storage. Also, ensure you organize your Storage, as it is not advisable to waste time on these things when the event starts.

This is a good opportunity to do Special Trades as not only will there be six Special Trades every day, but you will be spending half the Stardust needed for the trades. So, if you don’t have a Pokemon, plan a raid with a friend who will play during the event.

Should you choose the Diamond or the Pearl Badge during the Global Sinnoh Tour in Pokemon GO?

You will get an option to choose between a Diamond and a Pearl Badge during the Global Sinnoh Tour event. These badges will have varying Pokemon encounters during the research tasks.

If you choose the Diamond Badge, you will have a higher chance of encountering a Dialga in its Origin Forme that knows its Legacy move – Roar of Time. However, choosing the Pearl Badge will give you a higher chance of encountering Origin Palkia, which knows its Legacy move – Spacial Rend.

Badges that you can choose (Image via Niantic)

Roar of Time has an adventure effect in Pokemon GO that you can use for Stardust and Dialga Candy. This ability will pause the timers on items like Lucky Eggs, Incense, Star Pieces, and more. Spacial Rend comes with Origin Palkia, which increases the spawn radius.

We feel the former is a gimmick as you can buy more items from the shop. However, it is good that you can stop the timer on the Daily Incense as that means you can stretch out your walks to increase your chances of catching a Galarian Legendary bird.

So, choosing the Pearl Badge during the Global Sinnoh Tour event in Pokemon GO is better, as being able to see Pokemon from farther away with the help of Palkia's Spacial Rend is better, in our opinion.

All habitats during the Global Sinnoh Tour event in Pokemon GO

You will come across the following habitats during this event:

Bustling Broadwalk Habitat: From 10 am to 11 am local time and again from 2 pm to 3 pm local time.

From 10 am to 11 am local time and again from 2 pm to 3 pm local time. Ancient Grove Habitat: From 11 am to 12 pm local time and again from 3 pm to 4 pm local time.

From 11 am to 12 pm local time and again from 3 pm to 4 pm local time. Toxic Digs Habitat: From 12 pm to 1 pm local time and again from 4 pm to 5 pm local time.

From 12 pm to 1 pm local time and again from 4 pm to 5 pm local time. Geothermal Lagoon Habitat: From 1 pm to 2 pm local time and again from 5 pm to 6 pm local time.

Best wild Pokemon spawns during the Global Sinnoh Tour event in Pokemon GO

Bustling Broadwalk Habitat

These are the best wild spawns in this habitat:

Magnemite: It evolves into Magnezone. Both Magnezone and its shadow variant are great Electric-type raid attackers.

It evolves into Magnezone. Both Magnezone and its shadow variant are great Electric-type raid attackers. Ralts: This monster evolves into Gardevoir. Mega Gardevoir is one of the best Fairy-type raid attackers.

This monster evolves into Gardevoir. Mega Gardevoir is one of the best Fairy-type raid attackers. Piplup: It evolves into Empoleon, which sees some play in the Ultra League.

It evolves into Empoleon, which sees some play in the Ultra League. Starly: It evolves into Staraptor, a good Flying-type raid attacker.

It evolves into Staraptor, a good Flying-type raid attacker. Bidoof: Ditto can disguise itself as this monster. So, you might want to check the Bidoof spawns.

Ditto can disguise itself as this monster. So, you might want to check the Bidoof spawns. Drifloon: It evolves into Drifblim, which is great in the Great and Ultra Leagues.

Ancient Grove Habitat

These are the best wild spawns in this habitat:

Hisuian Voltorb: It evolves into Hisuian Electrode, which sees some play in limited Great League cups.

It evolves into Hisuian Electrode, which sees some play in limited Great League cups. Eevee: It can evolve into Umbreon, which is great in the Great and Ultra Leagues.

It can evolve into Umbreon, which is great in the Great and Ultra Leagues. Roselia: It evolves into Roserade, a great Poison- and Grass-type raid attacker.

It evolves into Roserade, a great Poison- and Grass-type raid attacker. Combee: You will get 750 Stardust for every catch.

You will get 750 Stardust for every catch. Bronzor: It evolves into Bronzong, which is good in the Psychic Cup.

Toxic Digs Habitat

These are the best wild spawns in this habitat:

Gligar: It is a great Pokemon for the Great League.

It is a great Pokemon for the Great League. Shinx: It evolves into Luxray, a nice Electric-type raid attacker.

It evolves into Luxray, a nice Electric-type raid attacker. Cranidos: It evolves into Rampardos, one of the best Rock-type raid attackers.

It evolves into Rampardos, one of the best Rock-type raid attackers. Shieldon: It evolves into Bastiodon, a great tank in the Great League.

It evolves into Bastiodon, a great tank in the Great League. Stunky: It evolves into Skuntank, which is great in the Great and Ultra Leagues.

It evolves into Skuntank, which is great in the Great and Ultra Leagues. Gible: It evolves into Garchomp, which is one of the best Dragon- and Ground-type raid attackers in the game. It is also a beast in the Master League.

Geothermal Lagoon Habitat

These are the best wild spawns in this habitat:

Lickitung: This is one of the best Great League attackers in the game.

This is one of the best Great League attackers in the game. Rhyhorn: It evolves into Rhyperior, a good Rock- and Ground-type raid attacker.

It evolves into Rhyperior, a good Rock- and Ground-type raid attacker. Eevee: We already talked about this Pokemon earlier.

We already talked about this Pokemon earlier. Togetic: It evolves into Togekiss, which is great in the Master League and a great Fairy-type raid attacker.

It evolves into Togekiss, which is great in the Master League and a great Fairy-type raid attacker. Hisuian Sneasel: It evolves into Sneasler, which is great in the Ultra League.

It evolves into Sneasler, which is great in the Ultra League. Swinub: It evolves into Mamoswine, which is one of the best Ice- and Ground-type raid attackers in the game.

It evolves into Mamoswine, which is one of the best Ice- and Ground-type raid attackers in the game. Snorunt: It evolves into Glalie, which has a very strong Mega Evolution.

It evolves into Glalie, which has a very strong Mega Evolution. Snover: It is great in the Great and Ultra Leagues. Abomasnow also has a Mega Evolution.

Best raid bosses during the Global Sinnoh Tour event in Pokemon GO

Regular raids

Altered Forme Dialga will be available in the 5-star raids during this event, which is great in the Master League.

Space-Time Distortion raids

These raids will be available only during the Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon Habitats. Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia raids are the ones you should devote all your time and energy to during this event in Pokemon GO.

Is it worth playing the Global Sinnoh Tour event in Pokemon GO?

With Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia making their debuts in GO through the Global Sinnoh Tour event, you should not miss out on these amazing monsters. No reports have surfaced about them being part of regular raids following this event. So, it is advisable to play during the Sinnoh Tour event in Pokemon GO.

Are the Global Sinnoh Tour add-ons worth it in Pokemon GO?

One of the paid add-ons will give you a Shiny Shaymin. While it is not absolutely necessary, this is the only way to get this shiny mythical Pokemon since you cannot trade mythic Pokemon.

It is important to note that the tasks in these paid add-ons are usually difficult to complete. So, you will have to play actively to complete these tasks. If you are not one of those players, getting the Shiny Shaymin can be astronomically tedious.

There is another add-on that you can buy from the Road to Sinnoh event – Road to Sinnoh (Raids). This add-on will set you back $5, and it circles around raids. You will get 5,000 XP above what you get from raids, an extra regular Candy, and three extra Raid Passes daily.

So, the Passes alone will return the money you spend on the add-on. Besides the Passes, you will get a few more bonuses. So, we feel this add-on during the Global Sinnoh Tour event in Pokemon GO is worth the money.