Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part I: Exploring the shiny odds of every spotlighted Pocket Monster

Halloween is celebrated with flair in countless content-based video games, and Pokemon GO is no exception. Part 1 of the celebrations will kick off on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 10 am and go on till Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10 am local time. During this period, Pokemon GO players will be able to encounter Greavard for the first time.

It will also mark the shiny release of Phantump and Trevenant. Besides that, many other Pocket Monsters will have increased spawn rates during the event, and some of them can also be encountered in their shiny forms. This guide will assess the probability of finding shiny versions of all spotlighted creatures during Pokemon GO Halloween Part I.

All shiny Pocket Monsters available during Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part I, and their shiny odds

1) Ekans

Regular and shiny Ekans (Image via TPC)

You can find this Generation I snake Pokemon in the wild, and it will have a 1-in-512 chance of being shiny.

2) Zubat

Regular and shiny Zubat (Image via TPC)

Zubat can also be found in its shiny form during this event and will have 1-in-512 shiny odds.

3) Alolan Meowth

Regular and shiny Alolan Meowth (Image via TPC)

In a rare occurrence, Alolan Meowth will be available as a wild spawn. There is a 1-in-64 chance of it being shiny.

4) Gastly

Regular and shiny Ghastly (Image via TPC)

One of the OG ghosts of the franchise, Ghastly, may be found in its shiny form with a 1-in-512 chance.

5) Spinarak

One of the few Bug-type critters to be spotlighted during the event, Spinarak has a shiny chance of 1-in-512 when encountered in the wild.

6) Misdreavus

Regular and shiny Misdreavus (Image via TPC)

There will be three ways of encountering Misdreavus: wild encounters, Field Research rewards, and 1-star raids. Each of these will have 1-in-512 shiny odds.

7) Poochyena

Regular and shiny Poochyena (Image via TPC)

Poochyena will appear in the wild, with 1-in-512 odds of being shiny.

8) Shuppet

Regular and shiny Shuppet (Image via TPC)

Shuppet will be one of the wild spawns during the Halloween event. It will also be available as a 1-star raid boss. In both places, it will have a shiny chance of 1-in-512.

9) Drifloon

Regular and shiny Drifloon (Image via TPC)

Like Shuppet, Drifloon will also be available as a 1-star raid boss and a wild encounter, both with a 1-in-512 chance of being shiny.

10) Litwick

Regular and shiny Litwick (Image via TPC)

Litwick will be available as a wild spawn during Pokemon GO’s Halloween event with a 1-in-512 shiny chance.

11) Phantrump

Regular and shiny Phantump (Image via TPC)

Phantrump will be available in its shiny form for the first time during this event. In the wild, Timed Research, and Field Research encounters, it will have shiny odds of 1-in-512.

Those who purchase the Ticket of Treats will get even more encounters with Phantrump.

12) Spiritomb

Regular and shiny Spiritomb (Image via TPC)

Spiritomb will be available through a Halloween special Timed Research during this Pokemon GO event. Each encounter with this critter will have a 1-in-64 chance of being shiny.

13) Gengar

Regular and shiny Gengar (Image via TPC)

Gengar will be available as a 3-star raid boss. Since its Mega Evolution has already been released, it will have a 1-in-64 chance of shiny. In fact, Mega Gengar will be available in raids for the first few days of the event.

14) Darkrai

Regular and shiny Darkrai (Image via TPC)

Like other Legendary Pocket Monsters, Darkrai will have a 1-in-20 of being shiny after you defeat it in 5-star raids.

15) Banette

Regular and shiny Banette (Image via TPC)

After defeating Mega Banette in raids, you will get a chance to catch it. Here, the chances of it being shiny are 1-in-64.

You can also check out the other bonuses of the Halloween event in Pokemon GO.