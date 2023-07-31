Pokemon GO July 31 - August 6 (2023): Glittering Garden, GO Fest 2023, Mega Diancie, and more

With August 2023 right around the corner, Pokemon GO trainers are in for a treat. The first week of the upcoming month will see not only the Glittering Garden event but also the first two real-world occasions of GO Fest 2023 - Osaka and London. Shiny Petilil, Diancie, and the latter's mega evolved variant will make their first appearances in the popular AR title.

Adventure Week 2023 is currently ongoing. The occasion marked the debut of Shiny Amaura and Shiny Tyrunt. Mega Tyranitar also made its first appearance in-game and is available in mega raids. August 2023 will also see the debut of Mega Diancie.

GO Fest 2023, Mega Diancie, Shiny Petalil, and more await Pokemon GO players this week in August 2023

1) Glittering Garden

Pokémon GO



Ready to frolic and play, some Grass-type and Fairy-type Pokémon appearing at the



pokemongolive.com/post/go-fest-2… pic.twitter.com/G1J7N0V1BP A magical time awaits!Ready to frolic and play, some Grass-type and Fairy-type Pokémon appearing at the #PokemonGOFest events in Osaka and London will also appear globally during the Glittering Garden event from August 5 to August 8, 2023.

The Glittering Garden event will begin on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10 am local time and continue until Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8 pm local time. It will feature a few of the Grass- and Fairy-type pocket monsters set to appear during the GO Fest 2023: Osaka and GO Fest 2023: London events.

The occasion will mark the debut of Shiny Petilil, with lucky trainers worldwide getting a chance to catch it.

2) Adventure Week 2023

The Adventure Week 2023 event began on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10 am local time and will end on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8 pm local time. It saw the appearance of Mega Tyranitar as the mega raid boss. Players can also catch Shiny Amaura and Shiny Tyrunt during the occasion.

3) GO Fest London

The GO Fest: London event will take place from August 4 to 6. It will be held in Brockwell Park in London, UK. The occasion will mark the debuts of Shiny Dewpider, Shiny Petilil, and Shiny Unown M & !. Diancie will also be available through a ticketed Special Research.

4) GO Fest Osaka

The GO Fest: Osaka event will take place from August 4 to August 6. It will be held in Expo '70 Commemorative Park in Osaka, Japan. The occasion will mark the debuts of Shiny Dewpider, Shiny Petilil, and Shiny Unown M & !. Diancie will also be available through a ticketed Special Research.

5) Pokemon GO Monthly Bonuses - August 2023

The following bonuses will be available to Pokemon GO trainers during the month of August:

Increased reward for a seven-day Pokemon catch streak (20,000 XP and 10,000 Stardust)

Increased reward for a seven-day PokeStop spin streak (20,000 XP)

6) Spotlight & Raid Hours

This week's Spotlight Hour event will take place on August 1, with the focus being on Vulpix. The pocket monsters will appear with an increased spawn rate in the wild from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. The event bonus will be 2x Evolution XP.

This week's Raid Hour will focus on Regidrago appearing more frequently in 5-star Raids. The event is scheduled for August 2 from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time.

7) GO Battle League

This week's GO Battle League schedule that Pokemon GO trainers will participate in is as follows:

July 28 to August 4

Ultra League

Fossil Cup: Great League Edition

August 4 to August 11

Ultra League

Jungle Cup: Little Edition

8) 5-star and Mega Raid Bosses

The 5-star and Mega Raid bosses that players will encounter in-game for this week are as follows:

July 25 to August 4

Regieleki as 5-star Raid boss

Mega Tyranitar as Mega Raid boss

August 4 to August 16

Cresselia as 5-star Raid boss

Mega Gyarados as Mega Raid boss

Pokémon GO



Pokémon GO Fest is taking place around the world, with adventures for all Trainers to join even if they can't attend an in-person event!



#PokemonGOFest2023 pic.twitter.com/EQsFtdX8P7 August is a great time to get out and GO!Pokémon GO Fest is taking place around the world, with adventures for all Trainers to join even if they can’t attend an in-person event!

The Pokemon GO August 2023 content roadmap was revealed earlier last week by Niantic over their official Twitter channel.