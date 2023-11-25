Pokemon GO: Mareep Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Mareep Community Day Classic is the concluding Pokemon GO event of November 2023. The program will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on November 25, 2023. The Wool Pokemon from Johto was released in Nianic's mobile game in 2018, along with the first lot of Gen II critters. It was the star of the fourth Community Day and is back for a flashback event of the same nature.

This article tells you everything you need to know about the PvP and PvE aspects of the Pocket Monster and the exclusive moves featured in this event.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Is Dragon Pulse Ampharos worth it in Pokemon GO?

Ampharos' current Charged Attack options in Pokemon GO include:

Zap Cannon

Focus Blast

Thunder

Power Gem

Thunder Punch

Brutal Swing

Trailblaze

Dragon Pulse*

This is one of the widest move pools in the game, offering a variety of coverage options. However, for most practical purposes, the creature can only make use of a couple of its available options. Unfortunately, Dragon Pulse isn't one of them.

In the PvP scene, Dragon Pulse is outclassed by moves like Thunder Punch, Brutal Swing, and even the new addition Trailblaze. These attacks have a lower energy cost and, therefore, deal more damage per energy.

In Pokemon GO's PvE scene, Ampharos' best Charged Attack options are Brutal Swing and Zap Cannon since they have a higher damage output. Although a case can be made for Mega Ampharos using Dragon Pulse, there will be a few occasions where you would benefit from Mega Evolving Ampharos to use as a Dragon-type attacker.

Considering all these factors, Dragon Pulse Ampharos is not very good in either Pokemon GO's PvP or PvE battles.

Best IVs to look out for in Pokemon GO's Mareep Community Day Classic

Best IV spreads for Mareep for Great League

0/14/10 - 1500 CP at level 20 2/15/15 - 1497 CP at level 19.5 0/13/11 - 1499 CP at level 20 3/14/15 - 1500CP at level 19.5 0/12/12 - 1499 CP at level 20

Best IV spreads for Mareep for Ultra League

0/15/13 - 2500 CP at level 36 0/14/14 - 2498 CP at level 36 0/13/15 - 2497 CP at level 36 1/15/14 - 2498 CP at level 35.5 0/15/15 - 2492 CP at level 35.5

Best IV spreads for Mareep for Master League

15/15/15 - 3225 CP at level 50 14/15/15 - 3210 CP at level 50 15/15/14 - 3217 CP at level 50 15/14/15 - 3216 CP at level 50 13/15/15 - 3196 CP at level 50

Is the Mareep Community Day in Pokemon GO worth playing from a PvP and PvE perspective?

Ampharos is not particularly good in any format of GO Battle League. It is also not that good as an Electric-type attacker. Therefore, evolving Mareep during this period or finding the perfect IV version of the critter should not be your goal.

Instead, you should focus on the other event bonuses: 1/4 Hatch Distance and extra time on Lure Modules and Incense. The former can help you clear out your Egg collection. Additionally, you can also collect a bunch of Stadust by catching as many Mareep as you can.