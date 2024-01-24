Pokemon GO Mega Steelix: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

In Pokemon GO, what are Mega Steelix's best movesets and best counters, and is it any good in Niantic's mobile title? These are all fair questions, particularly for players who have accumulated enough energy to Mega Evolve their Steelix into this powerful temporary form. Before burning their Mega Energy, trainers will want to make sure their Mega Steelix is up to the task of battling.
To that end, it's not a bad idea to give Mega Steelix the best movesets for the task at hand, bringing out its full potential regardless of whether players are using it in PvE environments or the limited spaces in PvP that permit Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO. It's also wise to get acquainted with its most glaring weaknesses so they can be avoided in battle.
What is Mega Steelix's best PvP moveset in Pokemon GO?
Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO aren't typically permitted within the traditional PvP formats like Great/Ultra/Master League. However, certain limited formats (like the Mega Master League) allow the likes of Mega Pokemon and Primal Reversions to enter, though they're few and far between. Nevertheless, if trainers are aiming to use Mega Steelix in these formats, they'll want it to be well-equipped.
In these situations, it's recommended to teach Steelix/Mega Steelix Dragon Tail as its Fast Move and then teach it Heavy Slam and Earthquake for its Charged Moves. Dragon Tail provides great damage and energy generation, while Heavy Slam can trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) for additional damage since it's a Steel-type move.
That leaves Earthquake, which deals a whopping 110 base damage and can be used to counter enemy Fire-type Pokemon that can deal super effective damage to Mega Steelix.
Is Mega Steelix good in Pokemon GO PvP formats like the Mega Master League?
Thanks to its sky-high base Defense stat of 327 and respectable Attack stat of 212, Mega Steelix can be a great PvP team anchor in formats that permit Mega Evolutions. These leagues may not come around often, but Mega Steelix's durability makes it a prime pick for finishing off unshielded enemies and walling off opponents, keeping them from harming other members of a trainer's team.
A maximum CP of 4,149 also ensures that Mega Steelix can contend with the strongest of the strong in PvP, whether they're Mega Evolved or not.
Best PvE moveset for Mega Steelix in Pokemon GO
With its lower base Attack stat compared to its Defense, Mega Steelix doesn't make for much of a raid attacker in Pokemon GO PvE. However, it should be able to handle 1- and 3-star raids comfortably with plenty of time left on the raid timer. Some 5-star raids should also be within reach of its effectiveness if the enemy raid boss is weak to its Steel- and Ground-type attacks.
Mega Steelix can also be used to attack gyms and battle Team GO Rocket, though Mega Evolving Steelix to do so is pretty wasteful. Nevertheless, trainers can utilize a PvE moveset consisting of Iron Tail and Heavy Slam for its Fast and Charged Move, respectively. Both moves trigger STAB for extra damage, and trainers will need a high output depending on the PvE environment.
Iron Tail deals a solid 13.64 damage per second (DPS) in PvE, while Heavy Slam can deal 33.33 per second with a base power of 70. Both of these attacks' damage will increase their output thanks to being used by Mega Steelix. They will be even stronger if trainers use Mega Steelix in snowy or sunny weather, thanks to Pokemon GO's Weather Boost system.
Is Mega Steelix good in PvE battles like raids and gym attacks?
All things considered, Mega Steelix isn't meant to be an offense-oriented creature in Pokemon GO. It can certainly deal some damage in low to mid-level raids, but other Megas outclass it in damage output. Likewise, while using Mega Steelix in gym attacks and Team GO Rocket battles, this task can be carried out by many other Steel/Ground-type creatures that don't need Mega Evolution.
Mega Steelix can still be used in 1-, 3-, and 5-star raids, but its effectiveness begins to drop off in the latter compared to Mega Aggron, Mega Scizor, or even Mega Swampert.
What moves can Mega Steelix learn in Pokemon GO?
Currently, Mega Steelix can learn all the same moves of its non-Mega Evolved form, including the following Fast Moves:
- Dragon Tail
- Iron Tail
- Thunder Fang
It can also learn these Charged Moves:
- Breaking Swipe
- Crunch
- Earthquake
- Heavy Slam
- Psychic Fangs
Mega Steelix's weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO
As a Steel/Ground-type species, Mega Steelix possesses four weaknesses and a whopping total of 10 resistances. It is weak to the following attack types:
- Fighting (160% of incoming damage)
- Fire (160%)
- Ground (160%)
- Water (160%)
Meanwhile, Mega Steelix will take reduced damage from these attack types:
- Poison (24.4% of incoming damage)
- Electric (39.1%)
- Rock (39.1%)
- Bug (62.5%)
- Dragon (62.5%)
- Fairy (62.5%)
- Flying (62.5%)
- Normal (62.5%)
- Psychic (62.5%)
- Steel (62.5%)
When it's using its STAB-friendly Steel- and Ground-type moves, Mega Steelix can deal super effective damage to the following opponent types:
- Electric
- Fairy
- Fire
- Ice
- Poison
- Rock
- Steel
Best counters against Mega Steelix in Pokemon GO
In the rare instances where Mega Steelix can be found in PvP in formats like Pokemon GO's Mega Master League, these creatures can give it a particularly difficult time:
- Shadow Ho-Oh
- Shadow Excadrill
- Primal Kyogre
- Tapu Fini
- Zacian
- Empoleon
- Primal Groudon
- Therian Landorus
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Swampert
- Mega Garchomp
- Mega Blastoise
If trainers are battling Mega Steelix in a Mega Raid, however, they can hard counter it by using these Pokemon/moves:
- Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump
- Shadow Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands
- Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer
- Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Shadow Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower
- Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Mega Steelix makes regular appearances in Mega Raids, and while it hasn't appeared in January 2024's Pokemon GO events, it may very well make a return in the weeks and months to come.
