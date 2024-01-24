Pokemon GO Mega Steelix: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

In Pokemon GO, what are Mega Steelix's best movesets and best counters, and is it any good in Niantic's mobile title? These are all fair questions, particularly for players who have accumulated enough energy to Mega Evolve their Steelix into this powerful temporary form. Before burning their Mega Energy, trainers will want to make sure their Mega Steelix is up to the task of battling.

To that end, it's not a bad idea to give Mega Steelix the best movesets for the task at hand, bringing out its full potential regardless of whether players are using it in PvE environments or the limited spaces in PvP that permit Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO. It's also wise to get acquainted with its most glaring weaknesses so they can be avoided in battle.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

What is Mega Steelix's best PvP moveset in Pokemon GO?

Mega Steelix won't be seen much in Pokemon GO PvP, but players using it will want to be ready (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO aren't typically permitted within the traditional PvP formats like Great/Ultra/Master League. However, certain limited formats (like the Mega Master League) allow the likes of Mega Pokemon and Primal Reversions to enter, though they're few and far between. Nevertheless, if trainers are aiming to use Mega Steelix in these formats, they'll want it to be well-equipped.

In these situations, it's recommended to teach Steelix/Mega Steelix Dragon Tail as its Fast Move and then teach it Heavy Slam and Earthquake for its Charged Moves. Dragon Tail provides great damage and energy generation, while Heavy Slam can trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) for additional damage since it's a Steel-type move.

That leaves Earthquake, which deals a whopping 110 base damage and can be used to counter enemy Fire-type Pokemon that can deal super effective damage to Mega Steelix.

Is Mega Steelix good in Pokemon GO PvP formats like the Mega Master League?

Thanks to its sky-high base Defense stat of 327 and respectable Attack stat of 212, Mega Steelix can be a great PvP team anchor in formats that permit Mega Evolutions. These leagues may not come around often, but Mega Steelix's durability makes it a prime pick for finishing off unshielded enemies and walling off opponents, keeping them from harming other members of a trainer's team.

A maximum CP of 4,149 also ensures that Mega Steelix can contend with the strongest of the strong in PvP, whether they're Mega Evolved or not.

Best PvE moveset for Mega Steelix in Pokemon GO

Mega Steelix's Defensive orientation isn't ideal for Pokemon GO PvE (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With its lower base Attack stat compared to its Defense, Mega Steelix doesn't make for much of a raid attacker in Pokemon GO PvE. However, it should be able to handle 1- and 3-star raids comfortably with plenty of time left on the raid timer. Some 5-star raids should also be within reach of its effectiveness if the enemy raid boss is weak to its Steel- and Ground-type attacks.

Mega Steelix can also be used to attack gyms and battle Team GO Rocket, though Mega Evolving Steelix to do so is pretty wasteful. Nevertheless, trainers can utilize a PvE moveset consisting of Iron Tail and Heavy Slam for its Fast and Charged Move, respectively. Both moves trigger STAB for extra damage, and trainers will need a high output depending on the PvE environment.

Iron Tail deals a solid 13.64 damage per second (DPS) in PvE, while Heavy Slam can deal 33.33 per second with a base power of 70. Both of these attacks' damage will increase their output thanks to being used by Mega Steelix. They will be even stronger if trainers use Mega Steelix in snowy or sunny weather, thanks to Pokemon GO's Weather Boost system.

Is Mega Steelix good in PvE battles like raids and gym attacks?

All things considered, Mega Steelix isn't meant to be an offense-oriented creature in Pokemon GO. It can certainly deal some damage in low to mid-level raids, but other Megas outclass it in damage output. Likewise, while using Mega Steelix in gym attacks and Team GO Rocket battles, this task can be carried out by many other Steel/Ground-type creatures that don't need Mega Evolution.

Mega Steelix can still be used in 1-, 3-, and 5-star raids, but its effectiveness begins to drop off in the latter compared to Mega Aggron, Mega Scizor, or even Mega Swampert.

What moves can Mega Steelix learn in Pokemon GO?

Currently, Mega Steelix can learn all the same moves of its non-Mega Evolved form, including the following Fast Moves:

Dragon Tail

Iron Tail

Thunder Fang

It can also learn these Charged Moves:

Breaking Swipe

Crunch

Earthquake

Heavy Slam

Psychic Fangs

Mega Steelix's weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO

As a Steel/Ground-type species, Mega Steelix possesses four weaknesses and a whopping total of 10 resistances. It is weak to the following attack types:

Fighting (160% of incoming damage)

Fire (160%)

Ground (160%)

Water (160%)

Meanwhile, Mega Steelix will take reduced damage from these attack types:

Poison (24.4% of incoming damage)

Electric (39.1%)

Rock (39.1%)

Bug (62.5%)

Dragon (62.5%)

Fairy (62.5%)

Flying (62.5%)

Normal (62.5%)

Psychic (62.5%)

Steel (62.5%)

When it's using its STAB-friendly Steel- and Ground-type moves, Mega Steelix can deal super effective damage to the following opponent types:

Electric

Fairy

Fire

Ice

Poison

Rock

Steel

Best counters against Mega Steelix in Pokemon GO

A Water-type foe like Kyogre can hard counter Mega Steelix in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

In the rare instances where Mega Steelix can be found in PvP in formats like Pokemon GO's Mega Master League, these creatures can give it a particularly difficult time:

Shadow Ho-Oh

Shadow Excadrill

Primal Kyogre

Tapu Fini

Zacian

Empoleon

Primal Groudon

Therian Landorus

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Swampert

Mega Garchomp

Mega Blastoise

If trainers are battling Mega Steelix in a Mega Raid, however, they can hard counter it by using these Pokemon/moves:

Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Shadow Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mega Steelix makes regular appearances in Mega Raids, and while it hasn't appeared in January 2024's Pokemon GO events, it may very well make a return in the weeks and months to come.

Poll : Do you use Mega Steelix in your Pokemon GO team? Yes No 0 votes