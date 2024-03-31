Pokemon GO monthly review (March 2024)

Pokemon GO continues to be one of the most popular mobile games even eight years after its release. It still has an astounding number of players logging in every month. The title, like other games, has its ups and downs, but the overall charm of collecting Pocket Monsters still captures the fanbase's imagination enough for them to continue their pursuit of catching them all.

March 2023 marked the beginning of the World of Wonders season in Pokemon GO. This article discusses the highlights of the month.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Pokemon GO player count in March 2024

Note: Data in this section has been sourced from activeplayer.io

In March 2024, 81,358,328 players logged into the game. This is 5,696,260 less than February 2024. The game was watched for 481,012 hours on Twitch during this period, with the peak number of viewers being 2,939.

The reason behind the decline in the number of players can be attributed to the lack of novel content. The following section discusses this in more detail.

Pokemon GO March 2024: Highlights and lows

The following events took place in March 2024 in Pokemon GO:

Charged Up Research Day

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event

Weather Week

Litten Community Day

Primal Kyogre Raid Day

Primal Groudon Raid Day

Verdant Wonders & Zarude Ticketed Event

World of Wonders: Taken Over

Shadow Mewtwo Returns

As you can see, the list of events only includes two occasions where new Pocket Monsters were introduced to the game. The first was the Horizons collaboration event, where Chacadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge made their debut. The second was the Team GO Rocket Takeover event towards the end of the month where Shadow Groudon was released.

Other than that, the old Legendaries were in focus, with Primal Groudon and Kyogre Raid Days and the return of Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO.

Events such as Charged Up Research Day failed to capture the playerbase's imagination and Weather Week felt stale and uninteresting.

In terms of raids, Tapu Koko and Tapu Fini's return were the most interesting, as they got access to their signature move Nature's Madness. The Mega Raids were all useful but didn't offer anything new.

Litten Community Day was arguably the most interesting event in Pokemon GO in March 2024. However, lasting only one day, it wouldn't do much in terms of drawing in players over an elongated period. Incineroar with Blast Burn and Darkest Lariat is nevertheless an interesting addition to the Fire-type starter lineup in the game.

With the onset of April 2024, and the release of Mega Heracross on the cards, players have more to look forward to in the coming month.