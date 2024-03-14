Is Incineroar with Blast Burn and Darkest Lariat good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Incineroar with Blast Burn and Darkest Lariat will be available in Pokemon GO for the first time, leaving many players to wonder if these moves are viable in PvP and PvE battles. The Fire-type starter from the Alola region will be the major highlight of the March 2024 Community Day, following which it will have access to these moves.

This article analyzes the viability of Incineroar with Blast Burn and Darkest Lariat in different PvP and PvE situations.

Is Incineroar with Blast Burn and Darkest Lariat worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Expand Tweet

Before checking the viability of Incineroar with Blast Burn and Darkest Lariat, let's look at its stats and move pool:

Fast Attacks

Snarl

Fire Fang

Double Kick

Charged Attacks

Blaze Kick

Flame Charge

Fire Blast

Blast Burn [might require an Elite Charged TM]

Dark Pulse

Darkest Lariat [might require an Elite Charged TM]

Base Stats

Attack: 214

Defense: 175

Stamina: 216

Blast Burn is a Fire-type Charged Attack that Fire-type starters can learn after they have received their Community Days in Pokemon GO. It deals 132 base damage (including STAB) for 50 energy.

Darkest Lariat is a 144 base damage (including STAB) move that costs 60 energy. It is Incineroar's signature move from the Pokemon Sun and Moon games.

Oddly, Incineroar seems to be at its best when equipped with both its new moves. With the exception of a few situations, Incineroar with Blast Burn and Darkest Lariat outperforms variants of the critter with other movesets in GBL's Great League and Ultra League. These results assume Snarl is Incineroar's Fast Attack.

That said, Incineroar is only viable in situations where shields are down. Being moderately costly Charged Attacks, both Blast Burn and Darkest Lariat depend on getting OHKOs. When shields are up, the absence of a bait move disrupts Incineroar's capacity as a closer.

Overall, while the addition of these new moves improves Incineroar's viability, they don't do enough to turn it into a meta pick in either the open Great League or the Ultra League.

Is Incineroar with Blast Burn and Darkest Lariat worth using in Pokemon GO Gym and Raid battles?

Just as with PvP, Incineroar with Blast Burn and Darkest Lariat in Pokemon GO improves its performance as a Fire-type and Dark-type PvE attacker, respectively. However, it is still not among the best in either category.

With Fire Fang and Blast Burn, it is 79% as strong as Reshiram, while with Snarl and Darkest Lariat, it is 74% as strong as Shadow Tyranitar. The former is a 5% improvement from the standard Fire-type moveset for Incinearoar before the Litten Community Day. The latter sees an 11% improvement.

How to get Incineroar with Blast Burn and Darkest Lariat in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Incineroar with Blast Burn and Darkest Lariat in Pokemon GO will be available on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Evolving Torracat between 2 pm and 10 pm local time on the day of the event will give you an Incineroar that knows Blast Burn. After the event, teaching this move will require an Elite Charged TM.

Darkest Lariat, meanwhile, must be taught to Incineroar using a regular TM if it doesn't know the move upon evolution. This might take a while, considering the critter has five possible non-exclusive Charged Attack options.

To learn more about Pokemon GO, check out our other articles:

March 2024 infographic || Armarouge vs Ceruledge in Pokemon GO: Who should you evolve Charcadet into? || Is the Wonder Ticket worth it in Pokemon GO World of Wonders? || GO Battle League World of Wonders || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters || Giovanni counters

Poll : Which move are you more excited about? Blast Burn Darkest Lariat 0 votes View Discussion