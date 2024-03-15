Pokemon GO Incineroar: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Incineroar's best moveset, counters, and effectiveness in PvP and PvE battles are things players may be wondering about. The Fire and Dark-type Pocket Monster was introduced at the start of the Welcome to Alola event in March 2022. Its shiny form debuts on March 16, 2024, as part of the Litten Community Day. Incineroar in Pokemon GO also gets access to two new moves—Blast Burn and Darkest Lariat starting from this day.
If you wish to use Incineroar in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE battles, you must ensure it has the best moveset. This article will give you an overview and tell you if (and where) it works best and how you can counter it.
Pokemon GO Incineroar: Best moveset
Incinearoar in Pokemon GO has a few differences between its best PvP and PvE movesets. Here is a detailed breakdown:
Pokemon GO Incineorar best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Snarl
- Charged Attacks: Blast Burn* and Darkest Lariat
Pokemon GO Incineorar best PvE moveset
Fire-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Fire Fang
- Charged Attacks: Blast Burn
Dark-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Snarl
- Charged Attacks: Darkest Lariat
Is Incineroar good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Incineroar has been a middling non-meta pick in the Great and Ultra League of GO Battle League. While the version with Blast Burn and Darkest Lariat is an improvement from its previous versions, it is by no means going to rise to the level of Skeledirge or Charizard.
Incineroar is at par with most of the other Fire-type starters in the game in most situations. What holds the critter back is its lack of coverage and bad defensive typing.
In PvE, Incineroar makes a noticeable leap forward as a Dark-type attacker with the addition of Darkest Lariat to its move pool. Blast Burn Incineroar, on the other hand, is only a minor improvement from its Blaze Kick version.
Incineroar, with its latest moveset, is 74% as strong as Shadow Tyranitar and 79% as strong as Reshiram. While these figures might not look like much, they make Incineroar a respectable budget pick for attacking Gyms and Raid Bosses.
Pokemon GO Incineroar: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Snarl
- Fire Fang
- Double Kick
Charged Attacks
- Blaze Kick
- Flame Charge
- Fire Blast
- Blast Burn [might require an Elite Charged TM]
- Dark Pulse
- Darkest Lariat
Base Stats
- Attack: 214
- Defense: 175
- Stamina: 216
- Max CP: 3,387
Pokemon GO Incineroar: Strengths and weaknesses
Being a Fire and Dark-type Pocket Monster, Incineroar in Pokemon GO has the following resistances:
- Dark (62.5%)
- Grass (62.5%)
- Fire (62.5%)
- Ghost (62.5%)
- Steel (62.5%)
- Ice (62.5%)
- Psychic (39%)
Pokemon GO Incineroar's weaknesses are:
- Fighting (160%)
- Ground (160%)
- Rock (160%)
- Water (160%)
The types Incineroar can hit with super effective damage with its STAB moves are:
- Psychic
- Ghost
- Grass
- Bug
- Steel
- Ice
Best counters to Pokemon GO Incineroar
Great League counters: Whiscash, Azumarill, Lanturn, Lickitung, Talonflame
Ultra League counters: Poliwrath, Steelix, Virizion, Cobalion, Talonflame
Master League counters: Kyogre, Therian Landorus, Ho-Oh, Dragonite, Dialga
PvE counters:
- Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Primal or regular Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega or Shadow Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Primal or Shadow Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Greninja with Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon
