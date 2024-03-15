Pokemon GO Incineroar: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Incineroar's best moveset, counters, and effectiveness in PvP and PvE battles are things players may be wondering about. The Fire and Dark-type Pocket Monster was introduced at the start of the Welcome to Alola event in March 2022. Its shiny form debuts on March 16, 2024, as part of the Litten Community Day. Incineroar in Pokemon GO also gets access to two new moves—Blast Burn and Darkest Lariat starting from this day.

If you wish to use Incineroar in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE battles, you must ensure it has the best moveset. This article will give you an overview and tell you if (and where) it works best and how you can counter it.

Pokemon GO Incineroar: Best moveset

Pokemon GO Incineroar Community Day poster (Image via TPC)

Incinearoar in Pokemon GO has a few differences between its best PvP and PvE movesets. Here is a detailed breakdown:

Pokemon GO Incineorar best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Snarl

Snarl Charged Attacks: Blast Burn* and Darkest Lariat

Pokemon GO Incineorar best PvE moveset

Fire-type attacker

Fast Attack: Fire Fang

Fire Fang Charged Attacks: Blast Burn

Dark-type attacker

Fast Attack: Snarl

Snarl Charged Attacks: Darkest Lariat

Is Incineroar good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Incineroar has been a middling non-meta pick in the Great and Ultra League of GO Battle League. While the version with Blast Burn and Darkest Lariat is an improvement from its previous versions, it is by no means going to rise to the level of Skeledirge or Charizard.

Incineroar is at par with most of the other Fire-type starters in the game in most situations. What holds the critter back is its lack of coverage and bad defensive typing.

In PvE, Incineroar makes a noticeable leap forward as a Dark-type attacker with the addition of Darkest Lariat to its move pool. Blast Burn Incineroar, on the other hand, is only a minor improvement from its Blaze Kick version.

Incineroar, with its latest moveset, is 74% as strong as Shadow Tyranitar and 79% as strong as Reshiram. While these figures might not look like much, they make Incineroar a respectable budget pick for attacking Gyms and Raid Bosses.

Pokemon GO Incineroar: All moves and stats

Incineroar in the anime (Image via TPC)

Fast Attacks

Snarl

Fire Fang

Double Kick

Charged Attacks

Blaze Kick

Flame Charge

Fire Blast

Blast Burn [might require an Elite Charged TM]

Dark Pulse

Darkest Lariat

Base Stats

Attack: 214

Defense: 175

Stamina: 216

Max CP: 3,387

Pokemon GO Incineroar: Strengths and weaknesses

Being a Fire and Dark-type Pocket Monster, Incineroar in Pokemon GO has the following resistances:

Dark (62.5%)

Grass (62.5%)

Fire (62.5%)

Ghost (62.5%)

Steel (62.5%)

Ice (62.5%)

Psychic (39%)

Pokemon GO Incineroar's weaknesses are:

Fighting (160%)

Ground (160%)

Rock (160%)

Water (160%)

The types Incineroar can hit with super effective damage with its STAB moves are:

Psychic

Ghost

Grass

Bug

Steel

Ice

Best counters to Pokemon GO Incineroar

Great League counters: Whiscash, Azumarill, Lanturn, Lickitung, Talonflame

Ultra League counters: Poliwrath, Steelix, Virizion, Cobalion, Talonflame

Master League counters: Kyogre, Therian Landorus, Ho-Oh, Dragonite, Dialga

PvE counters:

Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Primal or regular Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega or Shadow Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Primal or Shadow Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Greninja with Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon

To learn more about Pokemon GO, check out our other articles:

