Pokemon GO Litten Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Litten Community Day kicks off at 2 pm local time on March 16, 2024, and ends at 5 pm local time the same day. During this event, you can find hosts of Litten spawning in your vicinity. This marks the release of the critter's shiny form. Additionally, evolving Torracat between 2 and 10 pm local time will give you an Incineroar that knows Blast Burn.

This article provides details for players wondering about Pokemon GO Litten Community Day's PvP and PvE impact.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Is Blast Burn Incineroar worth it in Pokemon GO?

Blast Burn Incineroar in Pokemon GO PvP

In GO Battle League, Blast Burn deals 110 damage for 50 energy. Considering this comes without any debuffs, this is an extremely strong move with a very high damage-to-energy ratio.

While this improves Incineroar's viability in the Great and Ultra Leagues slightly, it doesn't do enough to push it into either format's top meta. This is especially because of how prevalent Water and Ground type Pocket Monsters are in the GO Battle League's World of Wonders update.

While Incineroar is remarkably better than Houndoom in Pokemon GO PvP, that is not a benchmark one should look at. Other Fire-type starters, such as Skeledirge and Charizard, are much better in terms of overall coverage.

Blast Burn Incineroar in Pokemon GO PvE

Blast Burn deals 110 damage for 50 energy in Gyms and Raid battles. It has an animation duration of 3.3 seconds and a damage window of 2.8 to 3.2 seconds.

Blast Burn Incineroar is also an improvement over any version without the exclusive move. Unfortunately, though, this improvement is minimal. Incineroar with Blaze Kick as its Charged Attack is 74% as strong as Reshiram (the best non-Shadow, non-Mega Fire-type attacker). With Blast Burn, this number goes up to 79%, which is far from a remarkable improvement.

That said, Incineroar, with its Pokemon GO Litten Community Day move, is definitely worth using, especially if you are looking for budget counters for mid-tier raids.

Best IVs to look out for in Pokemon GO Litten Community Day

Best IV spreads for Litten for Great League

0/11/14 - 1500 CP at level 19 0/15/9 - 1500 CP at level 19 3/15/15 - 1500 CP at level 18.5 0/10/15 - 1499 CP at level 19 0/14/10 - 1499 CP at level 19

Best IV spreads for Litten for Ultra League

0/15/15 - 2500 CP at level 32.5 0/12/15 - 2500 CP at level 33 1/15/13 - 2500 CP at level 32.5 0/15/14 - 2494 CP at level 32.5 1/14/14 - 2499 CP at level 32.5

Best IV spreads for Litten for Master League

15/15/15 - 3387 CP at level 50 15/15/14 - 3380 CP at level 50 14/15/15 - 3372 CP at level 50 15/14/15 - 3378 CP at level 50 14/15/14 - 3372 CP at level 50

Is Pokemon GO Litten Community Day worth playing from a PvP and PvE perspective?

Even though Incineroar will not become a meta PvP or PvE pick after the Pokemon GO Litten Community Day, the event is still worth playing from a competitive perspective.

The Pokemon GO Litten Community Day is also an excellent opportunity to farm for XP. You also stand a chance to capture Shiny Litten for the first time.

