Pokemon GO Torracat raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Knowing Torracat's best weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO should prove to be incredibly helpful when it appears in raids on Litten Community Day on March 16, 2024, from 5-10 pm local time. This critter is a mono Fire-type evolution of Litten, and its defeat in a 4-star raid will result in increased Litten spawns around the gym where the raid was hosted. Meanwhile, players will also be able to catch Torracat by defeating it.

Beating this raid will be much easier if they use Torracat's best weaknesses and counters in Pokemon GO, saving plenty of time on the raid timer and ensuring they reap a ton of rewards in the process. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to examine how to exploit the critter's vulnerabilities in a raid setting.

Pokemon GO Torracat counters

Rhyperior is one of Torracat's best counters in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Fire-type Pokemon, Torracat has three weaknesses that will deal 160% damage to it. This gives trainers the freedom to choose one or multiple weaknesses to exploit based on the creatures available to them. The best elemental weaknesses for Torracat can be found below:

Ground

Rock

Water

Meanwhile, its status as a Fire-type Pokemon means it will resist the following attack elements and only take 62.5% of the standard damage:

Bug

Fairy

Fire

Grass

Ice

Steel

The recommended creatures to counter Torracat in Pokemon GO raids can be found below:

Kyogre

Groudon

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Swampert

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Tyranitar

Shadow Rampardos

Shadow Kingler

Shadow Excadrill

Therian Landorus

Shadow Feraligatr

Shadow Crawdaunt

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Empoleon

Shadow Gyarados

Greninja

Tyrantrum

Best Mega Pokemon counters for Torracat raids in Pokemon GO

Primal Groudon and Kyogre can hard counter Torracat in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Although Mega Evolutions and Primal Reversions aren't necessarily required to counter Torracat in raids, they can expedite the raid substantially and improve their completion time rewards. The best Megas and Primals to counter Torracat are as follows:

Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre

Mega Garchomp

Mega Swampert

Mega Diancie

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gyarados

Mega Aerodactyl

Best moves to counter Torracat in Pokemon GO

Just as important as Pokemon choice is a moveset combining a Fast and Charged move to counter Torracat raids. The best moves deal high damage and have great energy efficiency while taking advantage of Torracat's weaknesses, and they can be found here:

Fast Moves

Waterfall

Mud Shot

Rock Throw

Smack Down

Water Gun

Bubble

Water Shuriken

Mud-Slap

Sand Attack

Charged Moves

Origin Pulse

Precipice Blades

Earth Power

Hydro Cannon

Rock Slide

Rock Wrecker

Stone Edge

Hydro Pump

Crabhammer

Scorching Sands

High Horsepower

Meteor Beam

Earthquake

Torracat's learnable moves in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Torracat is capable of learning two different Fast Moves and three different Charged Moves, and players will want to be aware of them to counter Torracat in 4-star raids effectively. Fortunately, Torracat can only use a maximum of one Fast Attack and two Charged Attacks at once in Pokemon GO, like all Pocket Monsters. Torracat's learnable moves are as follows:

Fast Moves

Bite

Ember

Charged Moves

Flamethrower

Flame Charge

Crunch

Pokemon GO Torracat catch CP in raids

After defeating Torracat in raids, it will shrink back down to size and lose its CP bonus as a raid boss. Depending on whether or not a Weather Boost is active, Torracat will be catchable at certain combat power (CP) ranges, which can be seen below:

With Weather Boost - 1147 to 1222 CP in sunny weather.

Without Weather Boost - 918 to 977 CP in other forms of weather.

Can you beat Torracat solo in Pokemon GO raids?

Even as a 4-star raid boss with 9,000 HP, as long as players stick to Torracat's best weaknesses and counters for their raid party, beating this Fire-type starter Pokemon solo should be doable. This is particularly true if trainers are willing to use Mega/Primal Energy to raid with Mega Evolutions and Primal Reversions, though this isn't required to accomplish a solo win.

Poll : Will you be raiding Torracat during Litten Community Day on March 16? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion