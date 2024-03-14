How to solo defeat Torracat in Pokemon GO 4-star raids

As the Litten Community Day draws close, you might be wondering whether you can solo defeat Torracat in Pokemon GO 4-star raids. Once the three hours of the main event are over, Torracat will start hatching from 4-star Raid Eggs in Gyms near you between 5 pm and 10 pm local time on March 16, 2024. Since these raids can only be challenged in person, to solo defeat Torracat in Pokemon GO 4-star raids is even more important.

This article explains everything you need to know about defeating Torracat solo.

Can you solo defeat Torracat in Pokemon GO 4-star raids?

Torracat in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is possible to solo defeat Torracat in Pokemon GO 4-star raids. However, it can be challenging, as you will be racing against the clock without the ideal counters.

Torracat is a Fire-type Pocket Monster, making it weak to Water, Ground, and Rock-type moves. These weaknesses can be exploited to take down the critter within the 180 seconds you will be given.

Before getting into the perfect counters to Torracat and the strategies to help you in the battle, here are its stats and move pool:

Combat Power: 19,477

19,477 Attack: 174

174 Defense: 103

103 Stamina: 9,000 HP

9,000 HP Fast Attacks: Bite, Ember

Bite, Ember Charged Attacks: Flame Charge, Flamethrower, Crunch

Torracat is quite squishy, and therefore, you should have a fairly easy time whittling down its HP bar within the given time with the ideal counters. Since most of its moves are Fire-type, Water and Rock-type critters will deal super effective damage to the raid boss while resisting incoming attacks.

Based on that, here are some of the best counters for the Torracat raid:

Primal Kyogre with Water Fall and Origin Pulse

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Greninja with Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon

Shadow or regular Aggron with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Your team needs to be between level 40 and level 50 if you are to solo defeat Torracat in Pokemon GO 4-star raids. You must also practice dodging some of its incoming attacks. Carrying a stock of Max Revives is also crucial so that you don't waste time separately reviving and healing your team in case they faint during the fight.

