Pokemon GO Litten Community Day preparation guide

Pokemon GO's Litten Community Day is quickly approaching, set to go live on March 16, and with it comes waves of players wanting to know how they can best prepare for such an occurrence. With so much to do in such a short time limit, it can be a bit overwhelming for new players to take full advantage of this valuable event.

Thankfully, with a few items, preparing for any Community Day in Pokemon GO can be a breeze. Regardless of whether or not you are after Shiny Pokemon or ones with better IVs for competitive play, there are ways to optimize your routine to gain all the benefits this event has to offer. Here is how to prepare for the upcoming Litten Community Day.

Everything to know about the Litten Community Day in Pokemon GO

Litten is normally a very rare Pokemon, so players should be sure to catch their fill (Image via Game Freak)

One of the first things you will want to do when the event starts is to try to find an area experiencing sunny weather. This will increase the likelihood of Fire-types spawning thanks to Pokemon GO's weather boosting mechanic and will further increase the rate at which Litten will spawn. This will indirectly increase the chances of encountering a Shiny Litten in Pokemon GO as well since it decreases the time it would take for one to hypothetically spawn.

Incenses can also help with flooding the spawn rates of a general area. These items attach to your avatar and increase the spawn rate of wild Pokemon near you as long as you remain mobile. These items are relatively common drops from Pokestops and gym locations, but the Daily Adventure Incense can also be used.

Lure Modules are also an important item to stock up on as they work similarly to the Incenses but attach to Pokestops instead of the player. These items are also always active for their duration, rather than just increasing the spawn rate when the player is active. These can be found from Pokestops as well, with the premium lures not being recommended since they only affect certain monsters.

There will also be special raids and a research ticket available during Pokemon GO's Litten Community Day (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There will also be 4-Star Raids present during the Litten Community Day featuring Torracat, Litten's first evolution. These raids will see the player and their party facing off against this event-exclusive boss for standard raid rewards, but completion of these raids will also boost the spawn rates of Litten around the area for a limited time.

Much like Pokemon GO's Community Days prior, this event will feature an event ticket that you can purchase for $1. This ticket will grant the purchaser limited-time research tasks to complete for various rewards, including encounters with all three stages of the Litten family.

Finally, this event will bring the long-anticipated attack, Blast Burn, to Incineroar's (Litten's third evolution) arsenal. This potent move is the signature attack for all Fire-type Starter Pokemon and is a must-have for competitive play. As such, battlers should expect to see an increase in Incineroar's usage in Pokemon GO after the Community Day ends.