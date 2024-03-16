Pokemon GO Litten Community Day Special Research is an event-exclusive paid quest that players can participate in during March 2024's Community Day. The rewards include Incineroar encounter, Litten Candy, Rocket Radar, and more.

This month's Community Day event focuses on Litten, Fire Cat Pokemon. It takes place on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Litten Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

The Pokemon GO Litten Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards are as follows:

Step 1/4

Make 5 Nice Throws - 15x Poke Ball

Catch 15 Litten - Litten encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 20x Litten Candy

Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Litten encounter, 1x Incense

Step 2/4

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Litten - Litten encounter

Evolve 3 Litten - 30x Litten Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Litten encounter, 1x Lucky Egg

Step 3/4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball

Catch 15 Litten - Litten encounter

Evolve 1 Torracat - 50x Litten Candy

Rewards: 4500x Stardust, Torracat encounter, 1x Rocket Radar

Step 4/4

Claim Reward - 15x Ultra Ball

Claim Reward - Litten encounter

Claim Reward - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 5500 XP, Incineroar encounter, 3x Rare Candy

The Litten Community Day Special Research is available for $1.00 (or the same in the player's local currency) from the in-game shop.

Litten Community Day Stickers (Image via Niantic)

