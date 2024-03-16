Pokemon GO Litten Community Day Special Research is an event-exclusive paid quest that players can participate in during March 2024's Community Day. The rewards include Incineroar encounter, Litten Candy, Rocket Radar, and more.
This month's Community Day event focuses on Litten, Fire Cat Pokemon. It takes place on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.
Pokemon GO Litten Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards: How to complete
The Pokemon GO Litten Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards are as follows:
Step 1/4
- Make 5 Nice Throws - 15x Poke Ball
- Catch 15 Litten - Litten encounter
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - 20x Litten Candy
- Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Litten encounter, 1x Incense
Step 2/4
- Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry
- Catch 15 Litten - Litten encounter
- Evolve 3 Litten - 30x Litten Candy
- Rewards: 4500 XP, Litten encounter, 1x Lucky Egg
Step 3/4
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball
- Catch 15 Litten - Litten encounter
- Evolve 1 Torracat - 50x Litten Candy
- Rewards: 4500x Stardust, Torracat encounter, 1x Rocket Radar
Step 4/4
- Claim Reward - 15x Ultra Ball
- Claim Reward - Litten encounter
- Claim Reward - 2x Silver Pinap Berry
- Rewards: 5500 XP, Incineroar encounter, 3x Rare Candy
The Litten Community Day Special Research is available for $1.00 (or the same in the player's local currency) from the in-game shop.
