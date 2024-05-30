Pokemon GO Nihilego raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

Nihilego is set to return to Pokemon GO during the Shared Skies season. Many players are gearing up for the opportunity to get their hands on this Ultra Beast once again. Due to the Pocket Monster's rise in popularity for Raids and Gym Battles, trainers have been eagerly awaiting its comeback in Niantic's mobile game.

However, Nihilego will only be available when players defeat it in its respective Five-Star Raid Battle. With this in mind, many trainers may want to know how they can easily take down this boss with their friends so they can finally add it to their collection.

Here is everything players need to know if they intend to challenge Nihilego in Pokemon GO.

How to counter Nihilego in Pokemon GO based on its weaknesses

Nihilego is a Rock and Poison-type Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To optimally counter a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, players will first need to learn its elemental typing. Nihilego is a Rock- and Poison-type Pokemon. Since both of these elements share a weakness to attacks of the Ground element, trainers should use creatures with access to them in order to take it down.

Here are some of the best Ground-type Pokemon players can bring to their fight against Nihilego:

Primal Groudon

Shadow Groudon

Excadrill

Rhyperior

Mamoswine

Golem

Mega Steelix

Mega Swampert

Landorus

Landorus Therian

Primal Groudon is the best possible counter trainers can bring to this fight. If they are raiding with randoms or friends who play Pokemon GO more than themselves, they may very well have a couple members in their group who already have access to Primal Groudon. More of them will only defeat Nihilego faster.

Additionally, if players received a Shadow Groudon from a recent battle with Team GO Rocket's Giovanni, it is another great option for this fight. Thanks to the Shadow boost, the Pocket Monster has a much higher attack stat than the standard Groudon but has slightly lower defense as a result.

Can Pokemon GO's Nihilego Five-Star Raid be defeated solo?

Nihilego's Five-Star challenge can be taken on with just one player if they have Primal Groudon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players who want to complete Nihilego's Five-Star Raid in Pokemon GO solo can do so. This is unusual for many Five-Star Raid Battles. However, thanks to the overwhelming power of Primal Groudon, players with access to the critter (with decent stats) can take Nihilego down on their own.

However, these fights can still be challenging even with the right counters. As such, Nihilego should only be taken on solo by experienced raiders who are familiar with the game mode's mechanics and how it impacts the moves of most Pocket Monsters. Of course, players cannot just stack their teams with Primal Groudons since there can only be one active at a time per account.

Since Primal Groudon will be dealing most of the damage during the fight, players can just fill their remaining team slots with other optimal counters like the ones listed above.