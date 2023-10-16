Pokemon GO Palossand in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

The Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 - Part I event will introduce Sandygast, Palossand’s first stage in three-star raids. The event will kick off at 10 am local time on October 19, 2023, and end at 10 am local time on October 26, 2023. Trainers will have the opportunity to grab this Ghost and Ground-type Pocket Monster. That said, they might want to know its battle capabilities and how it will perform in the PvP and PvE battle formats.

This AR mobile title has three PvP battle league formats: the Great League, the Ultra League, and the Master League. Additionally, its PvE format includes Raid Battle and Gym Defense. This Pokemon GO guide details the best movesets for Palossand for PvP and PvE and its best counters.

Best PvE moveset for Palossand in Pokemon GO

Palossand looks like a sand castle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Palossand

Palossand can only access one Ground-type Fast Move: Mud Shot. However, it's the best option for dealing quick damage to the attacker. Therefore, you should use it with the Charged Move, Scorching Sands, as they provide a high damage output, which is enough for many Pocket Monsters.

On the other hand, Astonish and Shadow Ball (Charged Move) are suitable for Ghost damage but provide less type coverage. So, avoiding every attack and prioritizing Mud Shot and Scorching Sands is best.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Palossand

The prime choice for Palossand's defensive PvE moveset would include Astonish as a Fast Move and Earth Power or Scorching Sands as a Charged attack. Astonish inflicts more damage and takes more energy than Mud Shot. As for Charged options, Scorching Sands is difficult to dodge, while Earth Power (Charged Move) boasts more significant damage potential.

Is Palossand good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Palossand is an excellent choice for the PvE format, but you can opt for better Pocket Monsters. The best option would be to choose top-tier critters with incredible Defense and Stamina Power.

Best PvP moveset for Palossand in Pokemon GO

The best Fast Moves for Palossand are Mud Shot and Astonish. Note that the former uses less energy. Additionally, Mud Shot generates energy quickly since it uses only seven units and does five damage. Astonish, on the other hand, uses 14 and deals eight. To create the best PvP moveset, you can pair the above with Scorching Sands or Shadow Ball.

Is Palossand good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Palossand and Shiny Palossand (Image via Niantic)

As mentioned earlier, Palossand is a good battler. However, it cannot shine in higher-tier leagues. Of all three formats, it is best suited for the Great League. Sadly, it cannot do much in the Ultra and Master League because you will face various powerhouses.

Even at Level 50, Palossand's max Combat Power reaches 2763, just a few CP more than the Ultra League's limit. Although each of its moves has the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect, this becomes a weakness. Therefore, access to other types of movesets is necessary to perform efficiently in Pokemon GO PvP fights.

All moves that Palossand can learn in Pokemon GO

Since Palossand is a dual Ghost and Ground-type Pokemon, it’s weak to the following elemental types.

Dark

Ghost

Grass

Ice

Water

Palossand is resistant to the following typing:

Electric

Fighting

Normal

Poison

Bug

Rock

Palossand can learn the following moves

Fast Move

Mud Shot

Astonish

Charged Move

Shadow Ball

Sand Tomb

Earth Power

Scorching Sands

Best counters for Palossand in Pokemon GO

Darkrai is a good counter for Palossand (Image via Niantic)

Here are the perfect possible counters for Palossand.

Kartana

Tyranitar

Zarude

Mega Sceptile

Mega Gengar

Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Mamoswine

Hydreigon

Darkrai

Groudon

Aside from these picks, numerous other counters have similar elemental typings.