Pokemon GO Porygon-Z: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Porygon-Z is the final form of Porygon in Pokemon GO, and many players are wondering about its best moveset and counters in the game and whether it is any good in the PvP and PvE arenas. This Generation IV addition has been around in the game for a long time and is again under the spotlight, thanks to the January 2024 Community Day Classic event.

Best PvP moveset for Porygon-Z in Pokemon GO

Porygon Z in the Blueberry Pokedex (Image via TPC)

The best moveset for Poygon-Z for GO Battle League includes Lock-On as the Fast Attack and Tri Attack and Zap Cannon as the Charged Attacks.

Lock-On has the fastest energy-generation speed in Niantic's mobile game, producing 5 energy while dealing 1.2 damage (STAB included) per turn. It is also a one-turn Fast Attack, which can help you sneak in extra energy if the opponent does not have optimal Charged Attack timing.

Tri Attack is Porygon-Z's Community Day exclusive move. It deals 78 damage (STAB included) at 50 energy and has a 50% chance of lowering the target's attack and defense by one stage. Zap Cannon costs 80 energy but deals a hefty 150 damage. Additionally, it has a 66% chance of lowering the target's Attack by one stage.

Is Porygon-Z good in GO Battle League?

Porygon-Z is not that good in any format of the GO Battle League, be it the Great League, Ultra League, or the Master League. This has to do with its moveset and stat distribution. For limited CP cups, it is simply too attack-weighted to have meaningful bulk. Porygon-Z also doesn't have sufficient STAB offensive pressure with Tri Attack. Its stat product is too low to be competitively viable in the Master League.

Best PvE moveset for Porygon-Z in Pokemon GO

Porygon evolution line (Image via TPC)

Lock-On and Hyper Beam are Porygon-Z's best moveset for PvE, whether you are using it as an attacker in raids and Gyms or a Gym Defender in the game.

This combination of attacks deals 17.28 damage per second and has an average total damage output of 421.56 when hitting neutrally.

Is Porygon-Z good in Pokemon GO PvE?

The critter is not particularly strong as an attacker since Normal-type attacks don't hit anything for super-effective damage. That said, it can take down weak opponents with sheer force.

The arena of PvE combat where Porygon-Z shines is defending Gyms against attackers from other teams. Thanks to its respectable bulk and good Attack stat, it can earn quite a few PokeCoins.

Which moves can Porygon-Z learn in Pokemon GO?

The Fast Attacks that Porygon-Z can learn in Niantic's mobile game are:

Charge Beam

Hidden Power

Lock-On

This Charged Attacks this Pocket Monster can learn are:

Blizzard

Hyper Beam

Solar Beam

Zap Cannon

Tri Attack [Community Day exclusive move]

Porygon-Z's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Porygon-Z resists Ghost-type attacks and takes super effective damage from Fighting-type moves. As a Normal-type critter, it cannot hit anything super effectively with its STAB moves.

Best counters to Porygon-Z in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Medicham, Lanturn, Whiscash, Lickitung, and Talonflame

Ultra League counters: Talonflame, Poliwrath, Giratina (Altered), Steelix, and Cresselia

PvE counters: Mega Blaziken, Terrakion, Mega Rayquaza, Shadow Machamp, Mega Alakazam, and Lucario

