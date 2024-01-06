In January 2024, the Pokemon GO Rowlet Community Day Special Research brings an event-exclusive questline for trainers to engage in and complete. The paid set of tasks provides players with encounters with the Grass Quill Pokemon, Pokemon candies, in-game items, and more.

We have gathered all the available information regarding Rowlet Community Day Special Research below.

Pokemon GO Rowlet Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

The Rowlet Community Day Special Research questline is available for US$1.00 (or the same in players' local currency) in the in-game shop. The available tasks and rewards are as follows:

Rowlet Community Day Special Research - Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws - 15x Poke Ball

Catch 15 Rowlet - Rowlet encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 20x Rowlet Candy

Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Rowlet encounter, 1x Incense

Rowlet Community Day Special Research - Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Rowlet - Rowlet encounter

Evolve 3 Rowlet - 30x Rowlet Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Rowlet encounter, 1x Star Piece

Rowlet Community Day Special Research - Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball

Catch 15 Rowlet - Rowlet encounter

Evolve 1 Dartrix - 50x Rowlet Candy

Rewards: 4500x Stardust, Dartrix encounter, 1x Rocket Radar

Rolwet Community Day Special Research - Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! - 15x Ultra Ball

Claim Reward! - Rowlet encounter

Claim Reward! - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 5500 XP, Decidueye encounter, 3x Rare Candy

That's all you need to know about Pokemon GO Rowlet Community Day Special Research during today's (January 6) event.

