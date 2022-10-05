Pokemon GO Scyther raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

This month, Pokemon GO is all set for the upcoming Evolving Stars event. There will be One-Star, Three-Star, and Five-Star Raids occurring in-game, and Scyther will be the One-Star Raid Boss. Scyther is a dual Bug and Flying-type Pokemon GO monster with a max CP of 3060, but as a Raid Boss, its Combat Power goes up to 7762.

Scyther is an insectoid known to be a great hunter with the ability to blend into the forest. As it fights, its scythes become sharper and can even become deadly enough to cleanly slice through a tree with a single strike. After it is captured, Scyther can evolve into a powerful dual Bug and Steel-type Scizor with a Mega Evolution. The upcoming Evolving Stars event might be the best opportunity for you to catch a powerful Scyther.

The One-Star Raid Boss Scyther's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

The Dual Bug and Flying type of this Pokemon opens up room for five of its weaknesses in Type-Battles. Scyther is extremely weak against Electric, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Rock-type attacks with Rock-type moves dealing 256.0% damage while the remaining four inflict 160.0% damage to it.

Fortunately, there is no need to be intimidated by this boss if you know which attacks work best against it. Scyther takes more than double the damage from Rock-type attacks, so you should create a roster of Pokemon more focused on Rock attributes before battling this Raid Boss. A solid team consisting of its weaknesses can come out victorious, even before the timer stops.

Scyther’s resistances in Pokemon GO

Any creature that is weak against something also has a fair share of types that it is resistant to. Scyther is no exception to this rule, with five weaknesses and four resistances in the current. As of now, Scyther is resistant to Ground, Fighting, Grass, and Bug-type moves in Pokemon GO.

It is capable of resisting attacks from Ground-types by 24.4%, Fighting-types by 39.1%, Grass-types by 39.1%, and Bug-types by 62.5%. You should avoid using these types of attacks against it as much as possible since they inflict very little damage.

Best Scyther counters in Pokemon GO

Winning solo against Scyther is not a difficult task once you are aware of its resistance and weaknesses. You will need a carefully selected team of high Combat Power fighters consisting of the types and stats that Scyther is weak against. Choosing a Pocket Monster with the appropriate type and moves of the same type will grant players the Same Type Attack Bonus. In this case, choosing a Rock-type Pokemon with a powerful Rock-type move will deal serious damage to Scyther.

Here’s a large list of fighters and their best Pokemon GO movesets that you must use to battle Scyther. If you don’t have access to them or the moves listed below, you can still use Type-weaknesses as replacements and come out on top in this Raid Boss battle.

Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Smack Down and Rock Slide Rhyperior: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Terrakion: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Smack Down and Rock Slide Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge

Smack Down and Stone Edge Aerodactyl: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Rock Throw and Rock Slide Gigalith: Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Smack Down and Meteor Beam Archeops: Wing Attack and Ancient Power

Wing Attack and Ancient Power Omastar: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Rock Throw and Rock Slide Golem: Rock Throw and Stone Edge

Rock Throw and Stone Edge Darmanitan: Fire Fang and Rock Slide

Fire Fang and Rock Slide Aggron: Smack Down and Stone Edge

Smack Down and Stone Edge Lunatone: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Rock Throw and Rock Slide Solrock: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Rock Throw and Rock Slide Regirock: Rock Throw and Stone Edge

Rock Throw and Stone Edge Crustle: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Once you win against Scyther in the Pokemon GO One-Star Raid, it will faint and give you a chance to capture it. It may become shiny, and, according to Silph Road researchers, it is known to be a Perma Boosted Shiny, which has a shiny rate of 1/64 for every encounter. With the above information, you have all the tools needed to perform well in the 1-Star Raid of the upcoming Pokemon GO Evolving Stars event. All you have to do is follow these instructions and you may likely add a powerful Scyther to your team.

