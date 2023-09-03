Pokemon GO Shadow Zapdos PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

September marks the beginning of the Adventures Abound season in Pokemon GO. This new episode introduces many new elements, of which one of the most notable is the appearance of Shadow Zapdos in five-star Shadow Raids. The Electric-type Legendary Bird will appear as a raid boss every Saturday and Sunday. Since Remote Raid Passes are not allowed for Shadow Raids, you have to turn up in person to catch this critter.

Once you have Shadow Zapdos in your Pokemon GO collection, you would want to teach it the best attacks possible to make the most out of its combat prowess. This article will help you choose them as well as delve into which Pocket Monsters are best to counter Shadow Zapdos, should you encounter them in trainer battles.

Which moves can Shadow Zapdos perform in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shadow Zapdos can learn the following Fast Attacks:

Charge Beam

Thunder Shock (Legacy Move that requires Elite Fast TM)

The Charged Attacks Shadow Zapdos can learn are

Drill Peck

Ancient Power

Thunder

Thunderbolt

Zap Cannon

Frustration

Return

Before moving on to the best moveset for Shadow Zapdos, note that being an Electric- and Flying-type critter, it gets same-type-attack-bonus (STAB) for these two types. This info will help determine the best attacks for the Pocket Monster.

Best PvP moveset for Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO

Zapdos in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best attacks for Shadow Zapdos in trainer battles are as follows:

Fast Attack: Thunder Shock

Charged Attack: Drill Peck and Thunderbolt

Thunder Shock is tied for third place when it comes to most rapid energy generation. Although it does a meager 1.5 damage per turn, the 4.5 energy it produces every turn compensates for it. This is one Fast Attack worth spending an Elite Fast TM on.

Drill Peck is Shadow Zapdos' best bait Charged Attack. With the quick energy generation of Thunder Shock, the critter reaches one this move in five turns. Taking STAB and Shadow bonus into consideration, the attack deals 93.6 damage and costs only 40 energy, bringing its damage per energy (DPE) to 2.34. This exerts immense shield pressure on the opponent.

Thunderbolt is Shadow Zapdos' nuke attack of choice. With STAB and Shadow Bonus, it does 129.6 damage at costs 55 energy, bringing its DPE to 2.35. When used at the right moment, it will take out most opponents that are vulnerable to Electric-type attacks.

Best PvE moveset for Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO

The best moveset for Shadow Zapdos in raids and Gym battles is

Fast Attack: Thunder Shock

Charged Attack: Drill Peck and Thunderbolt

Although the exact numbers are different for PvP and PvE settings, these attacks have the same overall impact on the outcome of the battle. Shadow Zapdos shines as a raid and Gym attacker thanks to its high damage output.

Best counters to Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO

The best counters to Shadow Zapdos in the Ultra League and Master League of Pokemon GO Battle League are

Ultra League

Aurorus with Powder Snow, Weather Ball, and Meteor Beam

Alolan Sandslash with Shadow Claw, Ice Punch, and Drill Run

Alolan Ninetales with Charm, Weather Ball, and Dazzling Gleam

Galarian Stunfisk with Mudshot, Rock Slide, and Earthquake

Master League

Garchomp with Mudshot, Outrage, and Earth Power

Ursaluna with Tackle, Ice Punch, and High Horsepower

Groudon with Mudshot, Fire Punch, and Precipice Blades

Dialga with Dragon Breath, Iron Head, and Draco Meteor

If you wish to train a Shadow Zapdos for the Ultra League or the Master League, you can check out its ideal IV distribution for each scenario.