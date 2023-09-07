Pokemon GO Shiny Bombirdier guide

The new Pokemon GO season brings a second event, Ultra Unlock: Paldea, to promote Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLC. It will debut many Gen IX critters, including Bombirdier. Through this occasion, species like Nymble, Pawmi, and Frigixbax will also make their global debut. While they will be available in wild encounters, Bombirdier will appear as a Raid Boss along with Turtonator and Kleavor. Furthermore, you will re-encounter the Starter Pokemon and Lechonk in 7 KM eggs and wild spawns.

The Ultra Unlock: Paldea offers multiple ways to get your hands on the latest additions. You can participate in a 3-star Raid Battle to encounter Bombirdier. You can also hatch eggs or catch 'mons in the wild side by side. However, if you are raiding the gym first, you may wonder about Shiny Bombirdier's availability. This guide tells you how to encounter Shiny Bombirdier in Pokemon GO.

How to encounter Shiny Bombirdier in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Bombirdier (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

One of Pokemon GO's most challenging tasks is finding Shiny Pokemon. The Raid Battle offers an excellent chance to find them. That said, the Ultra Unlock: Paldea features Bombirdier in raids. The event also provides an opportunity to encounter its Shiny form.

The only way to encounter Shiny Bombirdier is by defeating the raid boss. However, you might not find the shiny form, even after winning the raid. It is not a guaranteed encounter. The key to getting the creature is participating in the battle multiple times. This ongoing combat effort can help you catch up to its Shiny spawn rate.

How to defeat Bombirdier in Pokemon GO?

Everything about Bombirdier (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Knowing Bombirdier's weaknesses and strengths would be ideal, as you must defeat them to get Shiny Bombirdier. The monster sports impressive stats, where its maximum Combat Power (CP) reaches up to 2812. It has an attack-centric stats spread of 198 Attack, 172 Defense, and 172 Stamina. However, its CP increases even further when featured in raids.

Bombirdier is a dual Flying and Ghost-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. You must know how this creature will perform in raids since it is a new addition to the current meta. Familiarizing yourself with its battle stats can help you conquer it.

While Bombirdier is weak to Electric, Fairy, Rock, and Ice-type attacks, it resists Ground, Ghost, Dark, Psychic, and Grass-type moves. It is a powerful monster, but you can create a small battle team with proper counters to take it down. You must use counters that it's weak against and avoid moves that it can easily withstand.

Remember, to inflict significant damage to the raid boss, you can use moves with the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect. Since we know Bombirdier's vulnerability, using counters with STAB potential can promise many benefits.

Pokemon GO: Best counters for Bombirdier

Bombirdier's best counters (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Once you determine Bombirdier's weaknesses, you can prepare a battle plan and best counters. There are many moves to choose from that can deal increased damage to this monster. The counters mentioned in the table below can easily win against Bombirdier.

Counters Fast Moves Charged Moves Xurkitree Spark Discharge Raikou Thunder Shock Wild Charge Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Mega Diancie Rock Throw Rock Slide Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail Outrage Mega Swampert Water Gun Hydro Cannon Shadow Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Shadow Aerodactyl Rock Throw Rock Slide

These counters aid a trainer in inflicting heavy damage on Bombirdier and its Shiny version. However, not all players have access to these moves. Therefore, you can create your own variations accordingly by exploiting their weaknesses. That said, players should make haste as it's one of the best Pokemon for the GO Battle League.