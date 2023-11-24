Pokemon GO Shiny Mareep, Shiny Flaaffy, and Shiny Ampharos guide

Mareep is a Generation II Pocket Monster that came out in Pokemon GO, along with the first set of critters from the Johto region, way back in 2017. Its shiny form was released during the fourth Community Day on April 15, 2018. As the Mareep Community Day Classic takes place on November 25, 2023, players may be interested in knowing the different ways to get their hands on it.

Mareep has two evolutions: Flaaffy and Ampharos. This article tells you all the different ways you can find Shiny Mareep, Shiny Flaaffy, and Shiny Ampharos in Niantic's mobile game.

How to get Shiny Mareep in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Mareep (Image via TPC)

In Pokemon GO, Mareep appears in the wild from time to time. During some events, such as the Festival of Lights, the creature has an increased spawn rate. It usually has a shiny rate of 1-in-512, which is the same as almost all other other wild spawns.

Mareep can also appear in Eggs, raids, and as Field or Special Research rewards from time to time. It has the same base shiny rate in these cases. However, these Mareep have a higher IV floor of 10/10/10.

During Mareep Community Days, the critter has a much higher wild spawn rate and a boosted shiny chance of 1-in-25. This also applies to Research encounters with Mareep on this day.

How to get Shiny Flaaffy in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Flaaffy (Image via TPC)

Flaaffy can appear in the wild and in raids. It can also be earned as a Research task and GO Battle League reward. Each of these Flaaffy has a 1-in-512 chance of being shiny.

You could also feed a Shiny Mareep 25 Candy to obtain a Shiny Flaaffy.

How to get Shiny Ampharos in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Ampharos (Image via TPC)

Shiny Ampharos can be caught in the wild and from 3-star and Mega raids. The former only went live after the release of Mega Ampharos on January 19, 2021. The chance of Ampharos being shiny in each of these situations is 1-in-64.

Alternatively, you can evolve a Shiny Flaaffy by giving it 100 Candy to get a Shiny Ampharos.

How to get Shiny Mega Ampharos in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Mega Ampharos (Image via TPC)

The only way to have a Shiny Mega Ampharos is to Mega Evolve a Shiny Ampharos using 200 Mega Energy (the cost decreases as the critter's Mega level increases).

The energy required to do this can be collected by defeating the Pocket Monster in Mega Raids. It is also obtainable from Research tasks from time to time.