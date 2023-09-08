Pokemon GO Shiny Nymble and Shiny Lokix guide

Pokemon GO's Adventures Abound season is resulting in a large infusion of Pocket Monsters found from the Paldea region from Generation IX. This includes Nymble and its evolution Lokix, who will be making their first appearance during the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event on September 10 to 15, 2023. Nymble will be available to catch in the wild and players can evolve it into Lokix with 50 candies.

Nymble and Lokix will likely be available elsewhere in Pokemon GO in the succeeding weeks and months after the event. Adventures Abound has only begun, so players should have ample opportunities to acquire both Pocket Monsters, especially since they're so commonly found in the Paldea region.

That leaves one outlying question: Can Pokemon GO players capture shiny Nymble and Lokix when they debut in the mobile title?

Are shiny Nymble and Lokix available in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Nymble as it appears in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Although Nymble and Lokix will both be arriving in Pokemon GO during the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event, trainers won't be able to acquire their shiny variants quite yet. However, the wait for these two shinies shouldn't be that long, as both creatures are commonly seen in Paldea.

It's possible that during future events in the Adventures Abound season, shiny Nymble and Lokix will be obtainable. Since Nymble evolves into Lokix, both shiny variants will likely appear at the same time. Although Niantic hasn't confirmed these shiny inclusions yet, it's likely only a matter of time, and the leaking community may find out ahead of time.

How to get Nymble in Pokemon GO

Nymble as it appears in the Pokemon series (Image via Game Freak)

Even though a shiny Nymble isn't in the cards right away, Pokemon GO players can still capture a standard Nymble beginning on September 10, 2023. The Ultra Unlock: Paldea event begins on that day at 10:00 am local time and will last until September 15, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time.

During this timeframe, trainers can find Nymble in the wild alongside other Paldean creatures like Fuecoco, Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Pawmi, to name a few. All players need to do to find Nymble is to roam the wilds, and this creature is sure to spawn at least a few times.

For the best results to maximize Nymble spawns, trainers can activate an Incense and walk about to increase spawns around their character. Furthermore, using a Lure Module at a Pokestop can cause Nymble and other Paldean Pokemon to appear at the stop as well. Fans can even use both items to really ratchet up the Nymble appearances.

How to get Lokix in Pokemon GO

Lokix is Nymble's first and only evolution in Pokemon GO. (Image via Game Freak)

While Nymble will be appearing in the wild during the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event, trainers won't be able to catch Lokix during the same timeframe. Instead, players will need to collect 50 Nymble candies and feed them to it to evolve it into Lokix. Fortunately, this shouldn't be too difficult, as Nymble can be easily caught in the wild.

Moreover, if trainers have any Pinap Berries available to them, they can feed them to wild Nymble to double the candies earned by catching them. With just a few catches, trainers should have more than enough candy to evolve at least one Nymble into Lokix.

Will Nymble and Loxik be good in Pokemon GO battles?

Nymble and Lokix may not be Pokemon GO players' best bet in battles. (Image via Niantic)

After acquiring Nymble and Lokix, trainers are likely wondering if either creature is good in PvE or PvP battles. Unfortunately, both creatures suffer from the fairly common trope as Bug-type Pocket Monsters. Nymble has incredibly paltry IV stats and is easy to counter as a mono Bug-type.

Although Lokix is a Bug/Dark-type species, it doesn't really have the stats to compete outside of extremely situational moments. In addition to having poor maximum Defense and Stamina IVs, Lokix's Attack IVs are projected to reach a maximum of 199 points, ranking in the mid-300s among all Pokemon.

Although low-level PvE fights like Team GO Rocket grunt battles or 1-star raids may feasibly allow Lokix to do some damage, it simply doesn't have the firepower to amount to much.

The same can be said for GO Battle League PvP outside of certain specialty cups. Unfortunately, Nymble and Lokix will likely be ignored in the meta as another set of common Bug-types.