Pokemon GO shiny Solosis, shiny Duosion, shiny Reuniclus guide

Pokemon GO introduced the Unova region trio of Solosis, Duosion, and Reuniclus during the Psychic Spectacular event in March 2020. In just a few days, trainers will have the opportunity to obtain all three Pocket Monsters in their shiny variants, courtesy of 2023's Psychic Spectacular. The event runs from September 20 to September 24, and players will still be able to catch the shiny trio afterward.

With roughly one week left until the Psychic Spectacular begins in Pokemon GO, trainers have time to prepare for the arrival of these three new shiny forms. There will be a few ways to catch them, so players will want to stock up on Poke Balls and Pinap Berries.

But how can Pokemon GO trainers obtain these three new shiny creatures in the mobile title?

How to get shiny Solosis in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Psychic Spectacular sees the return of many Psychic-type species (Image via Niantic)

Solosis can be obtained during Pokemon GO's Psychic Spectacular event but also outside of it. In the past, Solosis could be found in various ways, including wild encounters, eggs, research, and as a raid boss or PvP reward.

However, the confirmed methods of finding a shiny Solosis during this year's event are:

Wild Encounters

7km Egg Hatches

Field Research Tasks

Timed Research

Wild Encounters

From September 20 to September 24, Pokemon GO players will be able to find Solosis as a wild spawn during the Psychic Spectacular. However, many other Psychic-type species will also appear in the wild during this time. Since this is the case, trainers may want to use their Incense and Lure Modules to maximize spawns in their area.

Doing so should be able to increase spawning in general, presenting more opportunities to encounter and catch Solosis. More encounters also mean more chances for fans to find the shiny Solosis they're searching for.

It's important to note that Solosis and its shiny variant will appear in the wild after the event but much less often.

7km Eggs

Solosis has been confirmed as a member of the egg pool for 7km eggs during the Psychic Spectacular event. These specific egg types can be obtained by opening gifts from friends.

Trainers should use their Incubators to hatch as many 7km eggs as possible. They'll likely need to hatch several eggs to find a shiny Solosis.

Field Research Tasks

During the event, players can acquire various Field Research Tasks by spinning Pokestops. Although these tasks have many different objectives, they also are diverse in their rewards. Trainers can complete these tasks to receive encounters with various Psychic-type species, including Solosis.

If players continue to complete tasks, they should be able to receive more than a few Solosis and maybe even a shiny form if they're lucky.

Timed Research

Psychic Spectacular 2023's Timed Research questline will be available to all players for free during the event. The set of research tasks heavily centers on completing successful curveball throws. Players who complete this time-limited research will earn additional encounters with Solosis.

Much like wild encounters and Field Research, encountering Solosis by completing Timed Research can yield the appearance of a shiny form.

How to get shiny Duosion and Reuniclus in Pokemon GO

Shiny Duosion and Reuniclus can only be obtained in Pokemon GO through one method (Image via Niantic)

Although players can acquire shiny Solosis through various methods, obtaining shiny Duosion and Reuniclus can only be achieved in one way, and that's through evolution. Since this is the case, trainers will want to feed any Solosis they find Pinap Berries to increase the candy received from catching them.

Once players have a shiny Solosis, they can evolve it into a shiny Duosion with 25 candies and then into shiny Reuniclus with an additional 100 candies.