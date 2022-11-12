Pokemon GO Teddiursa Community Day Timed Research: Tasks, rewards, and more

Pokemon GO's Community Day event for the month of November has almost arrived. Not only does this bring the opportunity for trainers to get their hands on another Shiny Pokemon, but the occasion also marks the debut of one of Hisui's strongest tank Pokemon, Ursaluna. With plenty to discover, trainers everywhere are gearing up for the event.

Following tradition, trainers will have the option to purchase a special event ticket from the game's in-app store for a small fee. This event ticket gives players who buy it a bevy of tasks to complete for an arrangement of rewards ranging from extra Poke Balls all the way up to an encounter with the new Ursaluna itself.

But what should trainers be prepared for when completing this Special Research? Are the rewards worth the price tag and the time it would take to complete them all? Thankfully, users have reported what each of the paid Research tasks will be in advance, so we can analyze their requirements and rewards.

Pokemon GO's Sweet Snacks Research tasks and rewards

Teddiursa as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the first stage of the Special Research, trainers will require a lot of Stardust. Thankfully, since this stage also requires players to catch an abundance of Teddiursa, this should not be a problem. This being said, the first task requires trainers to power up a Pokemon 10 times for 15 Poke Balls.

The second task requires trainers to catch 15 Teddiursa. This is a great chance to stock up on Teddiursa candies as well as Stardust for the task mentioned before. Upon completion, trainers will be rewarded with a chance to capture yet another Teddiursa.

For the final task of the first step, players will be required to make five Nice Throws. Fortunately, these are easy to get in Pokemon GO as they only require the player to land a Poke Ball in the shrinking ring that appears during the encounter.

After completing this step, Pokemon GO players will be rewarded with 2,000 Stardust, a Teddiursa encounter, and a Star Piece.

Ursaring as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The next step of the Special Timed Research in Pokemon GO is evolving Teddiursa into Ursaring. First off, trainers must catch yet another 15 Teddiursa. After completing this objective, players will receive an amount of 30 Teddiursa candies.

For the next task, trainers will need to transfer 10 Pokemon. Given that players have had to catch at least 32 Teddiursas at this point, this should not be a difficult task to accomplish. After doing so, trainers will be rewarded with an encounter with Ursaring.

In the final step, trainers will be tasked with evolving three Teddiursa. This will require players to have a minimum of 150 Teddiursa candies in total, so it may be best to save all the Teddiursa candies users collect for this step. Upon completion, trainers will be rewarded with 10 Pinap Berries.

After completing all of the tasks of this step in Pokemon GO, players will receive 1,500 profile XP, an encounter with Teddiursa, and an Incense.

Official artwork for Ursaluna in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Thankfully, the third stage of Pokemon GO's upcoming Community Day event is the least grind-heavy of them all aside from the final stage. To start off, trainers will be required to make three Great Curveball Throws. This can be a bit tricky for lesser experienced trainers. Upon completion, trainers will receive 50 Teddiursa candies.

The next stage will task players with evolving an Ursaring. It will take 100 candies, but this should not be a problem if trainers have been catching their fill of Teddiursas. The previous task also serves to give trainers some relief from having to grind much further. Completing this task will reward Pokemon GO players with a Lucky Egg.

Finally, players will once again be tasked to transfer another 10 Pokemon. Given the sheer amount of catching that trainers have to do throughout the event, this should not be a strenuous task by any means and completing this objective will reward them with 15 Great Balls.

Finishing this stage will grant trainers 2,500 profile XP, 1 Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls.

Official artwork showcasing the event-exclusive stickers that trainers can earn in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

After what may seem like an eternity of grinding, players will be rewarded with the final stage of Pokemon GO's November Community Day: A page of rewards to claim. In total, this stage will reward players with 2 Silver Pinap Berries, a Teddiursa Encounter, 3,500 profile XP, 3,000 Stardust, an Ursaluna Encounter, and 3 Rare Candies.

As an added bonus, every Ursaluna evolved or encountered during this event will have the High Horsepower move. This is a Ground-type charged attack with 100 base power in trainer battles and 110 in Gyms and Raids.

Trainers looking forward to the event can expect it to hit live servers on November 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm local time and will remain active for three hours. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the in-game shop.

