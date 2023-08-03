5 Pokemon GO things to look forward to in August 2023

Pokemon GO has finally reached August 2023 after an eventful July, and there is undoubtedly plenty of fun things to look forward to. Between events, returning Pocket Monsters, and some new forms being made available, trainers should remain quite busy throughout the month. However, August has just begun, and fans have plenty of time to plan things out if they need to.

While it may seem unrealistic for Pokemon GO players to participate in every major aspect of the month, some trainers may just be up to the challenge. Whatever the case may be, with so much going on, it can be tricky to decide what to focus on.

If Pokemon GO fans are looking for the highlights of August 2023, more than a few things immediately come to mind.

Five things worth looking forward to in Pokemon GO in August 2023

1) Pokemon GO Fest 2023

Pokemon GO's yearly event is primed to kick off in August, both at three in-person locations and globally. From August 4-6, GO Fest 2023 will begin in Osaka and London, with New York City receiving its iteration of the event from August 18-20.

Not to be left out, Pokemon GO Fest will also take place globally for players on August 26-27 as well. There's certainly plenty to be hyped about, with Diancie and its Mega Evolution making their way to the mobile title. Furthermore, to the delight of the trainer community, Rayquaza is receiving its beloved Mega Evolution form as well.

Trainers will also have the chance to catch plenty of returning Pokemon, new shiny variants, and enjoy a massive number of bonuses no matter where they're playing the event.

2) Xerneas and Yveltal's return to raids

The Generation VI Legendary Pokemon Xerneas and Yveltal haven't popped up all that often in Pokemon GO since they emerged during the Luminous Legends event. However, if trainers have missed out on capturing them thus far, August presents an excellent opportunity to do so and maybe even catch their shinies as well.

From August 16-23, both of the Kalos region legends will join the raid rotations as 5-star bosses. Furthermore, they'll return to raids from August 27 - September 1. Xerneas will receive a Raid Hour on August 16, and Yveltal's will follow on August 30.

To top it all off, trainers that catch Xerneas and Yveltal during these events will acquire them having learned the new moves Geomancy and Oblivion Wing, respectively.

3) Froakie's Community Day

Any time an event comes along that involves one (or many) of the game's starters, fans tend to get pretty excited. Such is the case for August 13, when Froakie will receive a Community Day. This presents trainers with a fantastic opportunity to catch the Kalos region Water-type starter, evolve it into Frogadier and Greninja, or even snag a coveted shiny Greninja.

Considering Greninja remains one of the most beloved starter Pokemon in the franchise, it would be a shame to miss out on this Community Day.

4) Primal Groudon and Kyogre's return

Groudon and Kyogre received their Primal Forms not long ago, and now trainers have another great opportunity to get them. From August 23-26, Primal Groudon and Kyogre will return in Primal Raids. Trainers who defeat them will not only collect Primal Energy but also get the chance to catch Groudon and Kyogre and their respective shiny variants.

Considering the sheer strength that Primal Groudon and Kyogre bring to raids and limited PvP formats, missing out on catching these creatures would be unfortunate.

5) Pokemon GO's World Championships

After several national championships taking place across various countries, the best Pokemon GO players are convening in Yokohama from August 11-13 as part of the Pokemon World Championships. In addition to many other Pocket Monsters competitions, the best and brightest of GO will battle until one player is crowned champion.

While not every player is particularly interested in the competitive aspects of this mobile title, those who are will undoubtedly be tuning into the official Pokemon YouTube and Twitch channels to watch the three-day event unfold.