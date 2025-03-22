Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic March 2025 sees the return of the Big Jaw Pokemon to the spotlight. With plenty of event bonuses and a featured attack, there are plenty of reasons for players to participate in the proceedings.

In this article, we delve into all the available information regarding this month's Community Day Classic.

Pokemon GO Totodile Community Day Classic event guide

Date, time, and event bonuses

Totodile Community Day Classic will take place on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The event bonuses are:

1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise.

Featured Pokemon and featured attack

Players will encounter Totodile with an increased spawn rate in the wild during the event period. The shiny variant of the Big Jaw Pokemon is also available.

The Totodile Community Day Classic featured Attack is Charged Attack Hydro Cannon (80 power in Trainer Battles and 90 power in Gyms & raids) on Feraligatr. If players evolve a Croconaw between the start of the event and March 29, 2025, at 10 pm local time, they will get a Feraligatr with the aforementioned move.

Community Day Classic Special Research and Special Background Timed Research

The Totodile Community Day Classic Special Research costs US$2.00 and rewards players with the Big Jaw Pokemon encounters with Seasonal Special Background, Premium Battle Pass, and Rare Candy XL. A special background encounter will also be available with the event's Timed Research.

Event-themed Field Research and PokeStop Showcases are set to be active during this month's Community Day Classic.

