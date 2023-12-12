Pokemon

50 Pokemon GO trainer names that players can use

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Dec 12, 2023 09:31 GMT
The Pokemon GO trainer's name is an important aspect of the gameplay as it allows you to establish a unique identity, whether in the GO Battle League or at gyms. Players always love to have distinctive gamer tags to distinguish themselves from others. A well-thought-out nickname can create an indelible mark on the allies' and the foes' minds.

With the game remaining popular almost a decade after its launch, it is clear that the mobile title remains a beloved part of the community and the Pokemon franchise. Keeping all that in mind, we have gathered 50 possible trainer nicknames that you can utilize while starting a new journey in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO trainer name suggestions to use

Check out these trainer nicknames and gamer tags that you can use:

  1. AlderWand
  2. AlwaysonRepel
  3. Aqueercatowth
  4. BedeBadaBoom
  5. BendtheSpoon
  6. Brocktherock
  7. Celebicious
  8. Clonemaster
  9. Cloudgripe
  10. Cynthia’sBane
  11. DawnatDusk
  12. Digtool
  13. Dragonitrain
  14. DraketheDragon
  15. Gilgamesh’sBane
  16. Giovictini
  17. GohOhNoHoOh
  18. Hellveltal
  19. Idontchooseyou
  20. JinxJynx
  21. Lenorado
  22. LtEeveethethird
  23. Masterthisball
  24. MasudatheShinyOnes
  25. Matthewchu
  26. Mewtuwu
  27. Mistryst
  28. NursenotJoyous
  29. Pikachuwu
  30. ProfessorOakley
  31. Psykiktrio
  32. Psyyyyyyconfused
  33. Pysastrike
  34. RedTheOGtrainer
  35. Selenerene
  36. Serenastic
  37. ShadowRai
  38. Snoozelax
  39. SophoclesSpectacle
  40. SquirtlesGlasses
  41. Teraflopamon
  42. Tiedyeandfly
  43. WhosdatPokimon
  44. Wolfanine
  45. WrathofArceus
  46. XmarkstheSpot
  47. YappyDuck
  48. YellowPosseMon
  49. Zelenasaur
  50. Zinniazard

These are merely suggestions regarding some unique and fun nicknames that pay homage to the franchise and will lend a distinct identity to a trainer's journey. You can, of course, add your real name to your character to make an emphatic stamp. Whatever it may be, own it as a badge of honor and etch it in the annals of the game's history.

How to change Trainer Nickname in Pokemon GO?

While it can only be done a limited number of times, you can change your Trainer Nickname in-game. To do so, follow the below-mentioned steps:

  • Once you have the game launched, click on the Main Menu (Poke Ball icon at the bottom of the screen)
  • Select Settings on the top right and then choose Account
  • You will notice the Trainer Nickname at the top of the Account page with a small pencil icon beside it. Click on it to change your Trainer Nickname. If the one you decide is already in use, the game will show variations. Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm the change.
  • If the pencil icon is absent, you have already exhausted the opportunities to change the Trainer Nickname.

