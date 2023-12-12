50 Pokemon GO trainer names that players can use

The Pokemon GO trainer's name is an important aspect of the gameplay as it allows you to establish a unique identity, whether in the GO Battle League or at gyms. Players always love to have distinctive gamer tags to distinguish themselves from others. A well-thought-out nickname can create an indelible mark on the allies' and the foes' minds.
With the game remaining popular almost a decade after its launch, it is clear that the mobile title remains a beloved part of the community and the Pokemon franchise. Keeping all that in mind, we have gathered 50 possible trainer nicknames that you can utilize while starting a new journey in Pokemon GO.
Pokemon GO trainer name suggestions to use
Check out these trainer nicknames and gamer tags that you can use:
- AlderWand
- AlwaysonRepel
- Aqueercatowth
- BedeBadaBoom
- BendtheSpoon
- Brocktherock
- Celebicious
- Clonemaster
- Cloudgripe
- Cynthia’sBane
- DawnatDusk
- Digtool
- Dragonitrain
- DraketheDragon
- Gilgamesh’sBane
- Giovictini
- GohOhNoHoOh
- Hellveltal
- Idontchooseyou
- JinxJynx
- Lenorado
- LtEeveethethird
- Masterthisball
- MasudatheShinyOnes
- Matthewchu
- Mewtuwu
- Mistryst
- NursenotJoyous
- Pikachuwu
- ProfessorOakley
- Psykiktrio
- Psyyyyyyconfused
- Pysastrike
- RedTheOGtrainer
- Selenerene
- Serenastic
- ShadowRai
- Snoozelax
- SophoclesSpectacle
- SquirtlesGlasses
- Teraflopamon
- Tiedyeandfly
- WhosdatPokimon
- Wolfanine
- WrathofArceus
- XmarkstheSpot
- YappyDuck
- YellowPosseMon
- Zelenasaur
- Zinniazard
These are merely suggestions regarding some unique and fun nicknames that pay homage to the franchise and will lend a distinct identity to a trainer's journey. You can, of course, add your real name to your character to make an emphatic stamp. Whatever it may be, own it as a badge of honor and etch it in the annals of the game's history.
How to change Trainer Nickname in Pokemon GO?
While it can only be done a limited number of times, you can change your Trainer Nickname in-game. To do so, follow the below-mentioned steps:
- Once you have the game launched, click on the Main Menu (Poke Ball icon at the bottom of the screen)
- Select Settings on the top right and then choose Account
- You will notice the Trainer Nickname at the top of the Account page with a small pencil icon beside it. Click on it to change your Trainer Nickname. If the one you decide is already in use, the game will show variations. Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm the change.
- If the pencil icon is absent, you have already exhausted the opportunities to change the Trainer Nickname.
As you begin your new journey or a journey with a new name, check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
