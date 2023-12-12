50 Pokemon GO trainer names that players can use

The Pokemon GO trainer's name is an important aspect of the gameplay as it allows you to establish a unique identity, whether in the GO Battle League or at gyms. Players always love to have distinctive gamer tags to distinguish themselves from others. A well-thought-out nickname can create an indelible mark on the allies' and the foes' minds.

With the game remaining popular almost a decade after its launch, it is clear that the mobile title remains a beloved part of the community and the Pokemon franchise. Keeping all that in mind, we have gathered 50 possible trainer nicknames that you can utilize while starting a new journey in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO trainer name suggestions to use

Check out these trainer nicknames and gamer tags that you can use:

AlderWand AlwaysonRepel Aqueercatowth BedeBadaBoom BendtheSpoon Brocktherock Celebicious Clonemaster Cloudgripe Cynthia’sBane DawnatDusk Digtool Dragonitrain DraketheDragon Gilgamesh’sBane Giovictini GohOhNoHoOh Hellveltal Idontchooseyou JinxJynx Lenorado LtEeveethethird Masterthisball MasudatheShinyOnes Matthewchu Mewtuwu Mistryst NursenotJoyous Pikachuwu ProfessorOakley Psykiktrio Psyyyyyyconfused Pysastrike RedTheOGtrainer Selenerene Serenastic ShadowRai Snoozelax SophoclesSpectacle SquirtlesGlasses Teraflopamon Tiedyeandfly WhosdatPokimon Wolfanine WrathofArceus XmarkstheSpot YappyDuck YellowPosseMon Zelenasaur Zinniazard

These are merely suggestions regarding some unique and fun nicknames that pay homage to the franchise and will lend a distinct identity to a trainer's journey. You can, of course, add your real name to your character to make an emphatic stamp. Whatever it may be, own it as a badge of honor and etch it in the annals of the game's history.

How to change Trainer Nickname in Pokemon GO?

While it can only be done a limited number of times, you can change your Trainer Nickname in-game. To do so, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Once you have the game launched, click on the Main Menu (Poke Ball icon at the bottom of the screen)

Select Settings on the top right and then choose Account

You will notice the Trainer Nickname at the top of the Account page with a small pencil icon beside it. Click on it to change your Trainer Nickname. If the one you decide is already in use, the game will show variations. Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm the change.

If the pencil icon is absent, you have already exhausted the opportunities to change the Trainer Nickname.

