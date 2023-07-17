Pokemon Horizons Episode 13 recap: Trouble in Paradise

Pokemon Horizons has returned from a short hiatus to bring fans its 13th episode titled A Sudden Picnic. It aired in Japan on July 14, 2023, and sees the Rising Volt Tacklers taking some time out for sandwiches and a picnic, while the Brave Asagi is undergoing preparations to venture to the Galar region. However, despite the warm tidings in this episode, it ends on a sinister note.

For Pokemon fans who may have missed out on the episode's premiere, it doesn't hurt to take a look at its sequence of events. Furthermore, the episode 14 preview has been joined by the release of a new promotional poster for the series, which may foreshadow what's to come for the characters.

Nonetheless, before diving into what lies ahead, it's worth examining the occurrences that unfolded in Pokemon Horizons Episode 13.

What happened in Pokemon Horizons Episode 13?

Picnicking and sandwiches take up quite a bit of time in Pokemon Horizons Episode 13 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the opening of this episode of Pokemon Horizons, it is revealed that the Brave Asagi's tail fin is non-responsive, so the vessel must undergo a system readiness check before departing for the Galar region. Since the process will take half a day, the Rising Volt Tacklers decide to have a picnic together.

While Ludlow remains on the Brave Asagi, the group head out to a spot near Levincia City to set up their picnic table and food. Murdock fills the table with ingredients, which Roy attempts to eat right away. However, Orla and Mollie tell him that they'll be using the ingredients to make sandwiches.

After the Pokemon Horizons gang makes their sandwiches, Liko and Roy take a selfie with Sprigatito and Fuecoco, and Roy sends the picture to Dot. Liko laments that Dot and Ludlow can't come and enjoy the picnic, though she respects Dot's need for privacy. Roy chases after a Wattrel when his Fuecoco's sandwich is stolen.

Roy catches up to the Wattrel and challenges it to a battle, but our Pokemon Horizons protagonist can't get the upper hand on the wild creature. He calls off the fight, stating that it is hungry and shouldn't be battled for food. As he leaves, Roy notices a flock of Wattrel flying by, with the one he challenged remaining behind.

Back on the Brave Asagi, Dot is trying to shoot a Nidothing video about picnics but can't seem to get into the headspace. She receives a message from Liko that sandwich ingredients have been left for her in the ship's meeting room. Dot heads to the room and Ludlow enters behind her.

Dot questions the point of having a picnic indoors of all places, but Ludlow advises her that a picnic's location doesn't necessarily matter. It's all about sharing a good time with friends, regardless of where or how the picnic is taking place, and Ludlow makes it clear that Liko wants to share the experience with Dot, making her blush in happiness.

Liko and Murdock return to the picnic site after setting up ingredients for Dot and Ludlow. Liko quickly receives a message from Dot and is stunned to witness Nidothing having sandwiches with Ludlow. Unfortunately, our Pokemon Horizons protagonist still hasn't connected the dots and realized that Nidothing and Dot are one and the same.

Roy returns to the picnic site, and Friede decides it's time to clean up and head back to the Brave Asagi. As Roy regales the story of the Wattrel, his concern grows, and he takes off to find the creature again, leaving Friede to remark that Liko and Dot aren't the only ones who have personally grown.

As the group travels, Spinel of the Explorers makes his move on the Brave Asagi alongside a group of Magneton. By the time Friede enters the airship, he notices on the bridge that the Brave Asagi hasn't finished its systems check as expected. He aims to call Dot to address the situation, but then the ship's power is cut off completely.

What can we learn from Pokemon Horizons' Episode 14 preview and new summer promo poster?

The preview for Pokemon Horizons next episode set to air on July 21, 2023, is admittedly light. However, it appears to combine somewhat with Episode 13's preview a few weeks ago to create a more cohesive picture of what lies ahead for the Rising Volt Tacklers as they remain stuck in the Paldea region.

The Pokemon Horizons Episode 14 preview shows Roy attempting to wrangle the Wattrel he battled with a fishing rod, though the creature seems quite unhappy about this. Furthermore, it appears that Friede has entered Levincia and is being attacked by Spinel and his Magneton.

Based on Pokemon Horizons' special Episode 13 preview, Friede seems to be ready to battle Spinel by terastallizing his Charizard to new heights of power. Since the members of the Rising Volt Tacklers are stuck in Paldea, it may not be unreasonable to think that Liko and Roy will enter Levincia and encounter its gym leader Iono, the Electric-type livestreamer.

There's also the matter of the new promotional poster to consider, which may hold a few clues for future Pokemon Horizons episodes. The core cast is seen alongside Captain Pikachu, Friede, Iono, and Amethio with his Ceruledge. It also appears that the Galarian gym leader Kabu will make an appearance thanks to his inclusion in the bottom-left of this poster.

The inclusion of Kabu seems to imply that Pokemon Horizons will indeed shift to the Galar region before long, but not before the Rising Volt Tacklers deal with Spinel and the Explorers and get the Brave Asagi running again. Dot remarked in Episode 13 that the ship may be permanently grounded, so it's possible that the group finds another way to Galar.

The only way to know for sure is to continue watching the series as it unfolds. Pokemon Horizons' 14th episode is only five days away from airing in Japan, so fans won't have to wait much longer.