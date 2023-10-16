Pokemon Horizons Episode 25: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons concluded its first major story arc with the end of Episode 24, giving way to Episode 25 and the dawn of "The Sparkling of Terapagos" arc. When we last saw our heroes, they were learning about the history of the ancient trainer Lucius, courtesy of Liko's grandmother Diana. Unfortunately, Amethio and the Explorers busted into Galar's Old Castle to steal the Pokemon Terapagos.

Pokemon Horizons Episode 25 will likely resolve the conflict brewing at the Old Castle. But how can fans tune in and check out the new episode since it's only broadcasting on Japanese TV?

There are a few options available to watchers, and it doesn't hurt to examine them to see which one is the most suitable for fans based on their circumstances.

When and where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 25 "Rivals in the Dark Night"

Danger seems to be a huge part of Pokemon Horizons Episode 25 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

According to the official broadcast schedule for the series, Pokemon Horizons Episode 25 will debut on October 20, 2023, at 6:55 pm Japanese Standard Time. However, the tricky part for most viewers is that the episode will only be airing on local TV networks in Japan, making it pretty difficult to catch them right when they arrive.

Fortunately, fans have some options when it comes to watching the episode if they don't mind waiting a short time after the airdate. Even though the series' English dub hasn't yet arrived, watchers with an Amazon Prime account can use a VPN to set their region to Japan. Doing so will give them access to Pokemon Horizons on the Japanese version of Amazon Prime Video.

Diana and her Arcanine prepare for battle in Pokemon Horizons. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Prime Video is a solid option for watchers, it should be noted that subtitles aren't guaranteed outside of native Japanese. To amend this, if fans don't mind waiting a few days after the airdate, Episode 25 should end up in the third-party anime streaming circulation once fans translate it.

Obviously, be careful not to visit malicious anime streaming sites, but plenty of third-party sites have the ability to share new episodes with various subtitle languages. Watchers will have to use their best judgment to find a site that won't expose them to malware, but there are sufficient anime streaming platforms that can be trusted.

Breaking down Pokemon Horizons Episode 25's preview

Liko and Sprigatito attempt to escape the Old Castle in Galar. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As the preview begins, a battle breaks out in the Old Castle between the Rising Volt Tacklers and the Explorers. Amethio, Zirc, and Onio attack before the preview cuts to Liko, Friede, and Roy attempting to flee the castle as it crumbles around them. Diana is also seen jumping on the back of her Arcanine to head to an indeterminate location.

Friede is shown chasing Amethio's Corviknight as it leaves the castle before more shots of our heroes fleeing the crumbling castle are shown. Liko and Roy send out Sprigatito and Fuecoco to battle (or complete a task, perhaps), and Friede is shown brandishing his Rotom Phone with a look of assurance on his face.

Friede chases after Amethio's Corviknight in Pokemon Horizons Episode 25. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The preview ends as Liko and Sprigatito look at each other, clearly worried about the situation at hand. Like many previews for Pokemon Horizons, there isn't much to go on with the snippets provided for Episode 25, but there's enough to make some assumptions. It appears that the Rising Volt Tacklers and Diana have decided to flee the Old Castle as the battle destabilizes it.

Arguably, one of the most important scenes may be the one depicting Friede chasing Amethio's Corviknight. If this scene doesn't show the Explorers fleeing after being beaten in battle, then it's possible that they may have successfully stolen away Terapagos from Liko. It's difficult to tell from the preview, but Friede probably wouldn't chase the villains down otherwise.

Roy and Liko flee the ruins of the Old Castle. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's possible that the battle with the Explorers resulted in the collapse of segments of the Old Castle, forcing the conclusion to be postponed as the Rising Volt Tacklers and Diana make their escape. Whatever the case might be, our Pokemon Horizons heroes are clearly in another sticky situation.

Could the villainous Explorers have stolen away Terapagos during the chaos? It seems possible, as the mysterious Pokemon appears missing from Liko's backpack in certain parts of the preview. The only way to know for sure is to catch Pokemon Horizons Episode 25 after its October 20 release.