Pokemon Horizons Episode 35: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons Episode 34 said farewell to a beloved character for now, and Episode 35 will see the Rising Volt Tacklers once again touching down on the soil of Paldea to learn more about Terapagos. Needless to say, their pursuit will involve plenty of action. Fans will likely find out just how exciting things get when Episode 35 airs on January 12, 2024, in Japan.

Like many other animated series, Pokemon Horizons is taking a little break for the holiday season, but fans won't have to wait long to dive back in. This hiatus also presents an opportunity for newer watchers to catch up on the series as a whole. However, how can they watch Episode 35 when it airs?

Where and when to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 35: "A Duo in the Wilderness: Friede and Cap"

Captain Pikachu pursues a Bramblin in Pokemon Horizons Episode 35 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Pokemon Horizons' formalized English dub has begun on the BBC and will arrive on Netflix in February 2024, fans will have to rely on the Japanese airing to catch the latest episodes. The next entry in the series won't drop until January 12, 2024. However, it doesn't hurt to know how to watch it when it finally makes its debut.

Since most watchers don't have access to local broadcast stations in Japan, they have to seek alternatives. One such example would be to use a VPN to set one's region to Japan, then use an Amazon Prime Video account to catch the new episode on its airdate by circumventing regional restrictions. The downside to this method is that episodes usually aren't subtitled in any translated language.

If Pokemon Horizons fans don't mind waiting a few days, fan translators will typically begin being distributed among third-party anime streaming sites. Translated episodes tend to make their way to such sites on the Sunday or Monday following the airdate. This means fans can check a safe third-party anime streamer on roughly January 14-15 to check if the episode is available to watch.

Breaking down the preview for Pokemon Horizons Episode 25

Mudsdale seems to be quite the challenge for Captain Pikachu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After saying farewell to Diana in Pokemon Horizons Episode 34, it seems the Rising Volt Tacklers have more adventures to look forward to in Paldea. Episode 35's preview begins with the group stopping over in what appears to be Asado Desert as they and Captain Pikachu pursue a Bramblin.

Cowboy hat-donning trainers are seen loading Pokemon like Skorupi, Sandyghast, and Stunky into a truck, where a chill wind seems to be bothering them. Friede and Captain Pikachu are then shown facing off against these trainers, one of which is using a Mudsdale that is giving Cap trouble — likely because its Ground-typing has an advantage over the Electric-type Pokemon.

Cap is battered by Mudsdale's attacks in Episode 35 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A female trainer with an Avalugg is then seen alongside the group of caged Pokemon on the truck. She seems to be carrying an air of authority among the other trainers. She's seen swooning at something as Captain Pikachu continues to struggle in battle before the Pokemon Horizons preview comes to an end.

Who is this new trainer heading the Pokemon thieves? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It seems that Friede and Captain Pikachu will have to team up to take down what appear to be Pokemon thieves, but can they succeed when Cap is in an unfavorable type matchup in battle? The only way to know for sure is to catch Episode 35 after its January 12, 2024, airdate, one way or another.