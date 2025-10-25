The A Rogue Mega Banette main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A is the final mission in the trio of Rogue Mega Pokemon that Team MZ tasked you with during Main Mission 15. This mission puts you up against a highly elusive and tricky opponent, Mega Banette, in Jaune District.

It’s all about spotting the clones, timing your attacks, and using the right Pokemon to exploit its weaknesses. On that note, here is how to complete A Rogue Mega Banette main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

A Rogue Mega Banette main mission walkthrough in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Rogue Mega Banette appears in Sector 9 of Jaune District, just east of Wild Zone 8. To trigger the encounter, head to the alley south of Jaune Street and speak with Naveen. Once he appears, the aura around Banette signals the start of the battle.

Glimpse from A Rogue Mega Banette main mission (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TPC)

You can also teleport to the Pokemon Center via North Boulevard and make your way west along Jaune Street to reach the encounter location.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete A Rogue Mega Hawlucha main mission

How to beat Rogue Mega Banette in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mega Banette is a pure Ghost-type Pokemon, which gives it a narrow set of weaknesses. Only Dark-type and other Ghost-type Pokemon deal super-effective damage, while it resists Bug, Poison, Fighting, and Normal-type moves. Because Ghost-types are generally fragile against each other, Dark-types are your safest bet.

Duel with Rogue Mega Banette (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TPC)

During the fight, Mega Banette uses cloning attacks, multiplying itself as its HP drops. The real Banette can be identified by the absence of an HP bar; all clones have small bars. It also uses Confuse Ray, which forces you to switch out affected Pokemon to avoid wasted turns.

So focus on the one without an HP bar to avoid wasting attacks on clones. When Banette charges for multi-slash attacks, roll away in a circle to dodge.

Recommended Pokemon for the battle

Absol is highly recommended for A Rogue Mega Banette main mission. You can start with Swords Dance to boost Absol’s Attack, follow up with Shadow Claw to lower Banette’s Special Defense, then rotate Night Slash and Ice Beam for consistent damage. Ice Beam provides long-range coverage, helping you keep distance when needed.

Absol resists Banette’s Ghost attacks and hits its weakness hard, making it the optimal counter.

Another solid choice is Sharpedo. Begin with Focus Energy to increase crit chance, then follow with Crunch and Night Slash for heavy Dark-type damage. Use Bite to maintain DPS while your stronger moves are on cooldown. Sharpedo’s high Attack and Dark typing make it a solid secondary counter.

Read also: Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete A Rogue Mega Beedrill main mission

Reward for A Rogue Mega Banettte main mission

Once Mega Banette is defeated, you’ll earn the Banettite Mega Stone, allowing you to Mega Evolve Banette on your team. A Rogue Mega Banette main mission wraps up the Rogue Mega Pokemon trio, giving you a valuable addition to your Mega Pokemon roster and a satisfying conclusion to the sequence of main missions.

