Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete A Rogue Mega Beedrill main mission

The A Rogue Mega Beedrill main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A kicks off during Main Mission 16, and it’s one of those fights that tests both your timing and team composition. This Bug and Poison-type boss hits fast, calls for backup mid-fight, and can overwhelm you if you’re not ready with the right counters.

On that note, here is how to complete A Rogue Mega Beedrill main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to complete A Rogue Mega Beedrill main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The battle takes place in the Vert District, specifically east of Café Classe, on the rooftop of a nearby building. You can either fast travel to Café Classe or the Vernal Pokemon Center, then take the elevator located on the same side as Café Classe to reach the top.

A Rogue Mega Beedrill main mission location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TPC)

Once you’re on the rooftop, head northwest, just before entering Wild Zone 2, and then use Roto-Glide to cross over to the eastern building. Follow the connected rooftops heading southeast until you spot a scaffolding pit.

Glide down onto one of the scaffoldings and keep moving forward, and you’ll finally encounter the Rogue Mega Beedrill waiting for a fight.

How to beat Rogue Mega Beedrill in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Recommended Pokemon for the battle

Since Mega Beedrill is Bug/Poison-type, it’s weak to Fire, Flying, Psychic, and Rock attacks. Just keep in mind that Bug-type moves are super effective against Psychic Pokemon, so it’s best to stick with Fire, Rock, or Flying types for both safety and efficiency.

Charizard and Aerodactyl are recommended for this battle. To get Charizard, you must evolve Charmander, which is available from Side Mission 22. Being both Fire and Flying-type, it shrugs off Bug attacks and can deal heavy damage with Fire moves. The only thing to watch for is Beedrill’s Poison attacks, which can inflict poison status, so keep a few Antidotes ready.

To unlock Aerodactyl, you must Revive Old Amber at the Pokemon Research Lab (available for 30,000 P at the Stone Emporium once you’ve finished Side Mission 27: Restored from a Fossil)

Aerodactyl’s Rock/Flying typing makes it one of the best natural counters to Beedrill. Rock moves destroy Bug-types, and Flying adds extra resistance against Poison. You’ll deal huge damage while taking very little in return.

Battle strategy

Duel with Rogue Mega Beedrill (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TPC)

Beedrill mainly relies on Poison Jab and Lunge, both of which are fast and aggressive. So we recommend keeping your distance, but if you’re caught and poisoned, pause and use an Antidote immediately before it stacks more damage.

When the fight begins, Rogue Mega Beedrill doesn’t come alone. It’ll summon Kakuna as distractions right from the start, and as its HP drops, even more Kakunas will appear. Once Beedrill becomes enraged, it’ll start calling in normal Beedrills too.

Stick with Fire or Rock-based AoE moves to clear them quickly. Charizard’s Flamethrower or Aerodactyl’s Rock Slide are perfect for handling the swarms while keeping damage focused on the main target.

At certain HP thresholds, Beedrill will fly high, glow, and launch a massive Pin Missile barrage. When you see this happening, recall your Pokemon and focus on dodging. Instead as the missiles can deal heavy damage if you stay in the open.

Rewards for A Rogue Mega Beedrill main mission

Once you finally bring it down, you’ll receive the Beedrillite Mega Stone as your reward for A Rogue Mega Beedrill main mission. This item lets you Mega Evolve your own Beedrill, unlocking a stronger, faster version for your team.

That wraps up A Rogue Mega Beedrill main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

